David Clayton-Thomas, the lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears, has reportedly died

The departed artist rose from a troubled youth to global fame with hits like Spinning Wheel

The fans and celebrities mourn David as they plan a memorial concert to honour his legacy

David Clayton-Thomas, the powerful voice behind the legendary band Blood, Sweat & Tears, has died at the age of 84.

His publicist confirmed that the Canadian singer passed away peacefully in a Toronto hospital, though no cause of death was given.

Blood, Sweat & Tears hitmaker David Clayton-Thomas dies after illness battle. Credit: Rolling Stone

Source: Instagram

Clayton-Thomas, born in England before moving to Toronto after World War II, overcame a troubled youth marked by homelessness and time in jail. Music became his salvation, Rolling Stone reports.

In the 1960s, he fronted David Clayton-Thomas and the Fabulous Shays before moving to New York, where he joined the reformed Blood, Sweat & Tears.

The band’s breakthrough came with the hit Spinning Wheel, written by Clayton-Thomas. The song reached No. 2 on the US charts and earned three Grammy nominations, winning one.

Their debut album sold 10 million copies worldwide, stayed on the US charts for 109 weeks, and won five Grammys. Other hits included And When I Die and You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.

Reflecting on the band’s unique blend of talent, Clayton-Thomas once said:

“Blood, Sweat & Tears was such an unusual mix of people. We had guys in that band whose background was totally Juilliard… and then we had another faction like me who were basically saloon-trained rock and roll R&B Telecaster players.”

Music executive Clive Davis described him as a “staggering” musician. Clayton-Thomas himself admitted he knew the band was destined for success:

“I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but yeah. The first time I walked in and sang with that band, we were in shock. It was one of those electrical things that happen.”

Despite fame, the relentless touring took its toll. He left the band in 1972, saying:

“I kept it going as long as I could sanely and physically do it.”

Clayton-Thomas went on to release solo albums, form a 10-piece band in Toronto, and dedicate time to youth charities. In 2010, he published his memoir. His life and career were revisited in the 2023 documentary What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, which explored the band’s controversial Cold War tour.

David Clayton-Thomas dead at 83 after courageous fight with illness. Credit: Rolling Stone

Source: Instagram

Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng