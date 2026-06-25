Stanley Nwabali is attracting serious interest from Saudi Arabia after leaving Chippa United earlier this year

The Super Eagles goalkeeper's international performances have boosted his value in the transfer market

A move could be completed before the end of the week if negotiations progress as expected

Stanley Nwabali could be on the verge of a significant new chapter in his career, with growing indications that Saudi Arabia is emerging as his most likely destination.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has been a free agent since ending his spell with Chippa United earlier this year, but a lack of club football has done little to diminish his reputation.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali could secure a move to a new club in the coming days after months after leaving Chippa United. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, interest in the 30-year-old has remained strong across different markets, with teams in Israel previously linked with a move.

However, recent developments suggest that clubs in Saudi Arabia have now moved to the front of the queue.

For a player whose profile has risen sharply over the last three years, the prospect of a switch to one of football's fastest-growing leagues could represent the biggest move of his career.

Saudi Arabia emerges as frontrunner for Nwabali

Nwabali's future has been the subject of speculation for months, but sources close to the goalkeeper believe progress is finally being made.

A Saudi Arabian club is reportedly impressed by the Nigerian international's experience, leadership qualities and performances on the international stage.

"At the moment, Saudi Arabia looks like the most likely destination. The club involved likes his profile and believes he can add experience and quality to their squad. There could be some developments by the end of this week if everything goes according to plan," a source told Soccer Laduma via the Siya crew.

The growing interest reflects the increasing demand for established international players within the Saudi football system, where clubs continue to strengthen their squads with experienced professionals from across the world.

For Nwabali, the opportunity would provide both financial security and a fresh competitive challenge outside Africa.

Super Eagles performances boost Nwabali's value

Few Nigerian players have enhanced their reputation as dramatically as Nwabali in recent years.

Nwabali’s status as a Nigerian international has significantly increased his appeal to prospective suitors as he is set to move to Saudi Arabia. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

His performances at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) transformed him into one of the continent's most respected goalkeepers.

The shot-stopper played a crucial role as Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 tournament before helping the Super Eagles secure a bronze medal two years later.

Those displays have not gone unnoticed abroad.

"Playing regularly for Nigeria has helped him a lot. Clubs look at his international experience and performances and see him as a goalkeeper who has competed at a very high level. That has made him appealing to potential suitors," the source explained.

A fresh start awaits Nwabali

The goalkeeper himself is believed to be encouraged by the latest developments as he considers the next phase of his career.

Although leaving Chippa United left uncertainty surrounding his future, Nwabali has remained one of the most sought-after free agents on the African market.

His calm presence, strong shot-stopping ability and experience in high-pressure international matches continue to make him an attractive option for clubs aiming to add quality without taking major risks.

A move to Saudi Arabia would also expose him to a different football culture and potentially higher levels of competition and investment.

At 30, Nwabali is entering what many regard as the peak years for a goalkeeper.

Should negotiations progress smoothly in the coming days, the Super Eagles star could soon embark on the biggest club adventure of his professional journey.

Ex-Super Eagles goalie rallies support for Nwabali

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia has been rallying support for Nwabali, who has recently faced challenges after terminating his contract with Chippa United.

The call for support comes as Nwabali finds himself on the sidelines, missing crucial international opportunities while navigating the uncertainty of his future in football.

Source: Legit.ng