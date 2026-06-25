Lagos Police confirm Mushin incident was caused by mechanical failure, not a bomb blast or terrorism

Investigation reveals no evidence of explosives or detonators linked to the explosion-like incident

Residents reassured as police clarify incident’s nature, urging reliance on verified security information

Lagos state - The Lagos State Police Command has clarified that the explosion-like incident reported in Mushin was not a bomb blast, terrorist attack or criminal use of explosives.

The command, in an update issued on Thursday, said investigations had established that the incident was caused by the failure of a pressurised mechanical component outside a vehicle.

Was Lagos Hit By Bomb Blast? Police Clears Air On Mushin Explosion

Source: Twitter

Police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said technical assessments found no evidence of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or explosive materials linked to the incident.

“The Command is pleased to inform the good people of Lagos State and Nigerians at large that the investigation has conclusively established that the incident was not caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), terrorist activity, sabotage, or any form of criminal use of explosives,” the statement read.

Police explain cause of explosion

According to the command, the mechanical failure released sudden energy, leading to the shattering of the vehicle’s front passenger-side glass panels and causing minor injuries to the occupant.

The police said the incident had been professionally classified as a “Mechanical Explosion” following findings from the investigation.

“Technical findings revealed no traces of explosive materials, detonators, initiation systems, explosive residues, or blast characteristics ordinarily associated with explosive attacks,” Adebisi added.

The command reassured residents that the situation had been thoroughly investigated and urged members of the public to rely on verified information regarding security-related incidents.

The clarification comes after reports of an explosion in the Mushin area raised concerns among residents, with many initially suspecting a possible bomb-related incident.

Lagos police react to school threats

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state Police Command has moved to calm rising concern over a reported threat notice allegedly pasted at a school. The notice had warned of a possible attack and kidnapping of schoolchildren.

Lagos police move to calm fears after viral school attack alert spreads across schools and communities in the state. Reacting in a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, June 8, the Lagos State Police Command said it had taken notice of the viral alert but found no evidence backing the claim.

Source: Legit.ng