Rashidat Anjorin recounted how loneliness pushed her into depression and revealed the darkest moments of her life while struggling to cope alone

The actress shared how her desire for companionship made her approach a man for the first time, stating that the experience changed how she views relationships

Anjorin also appreciated Funke Akindele and others who stood by her during difficult times and helped her rebuild her life and career

Actress and filmmaker Rashidat Anjorin, popularly known as Indomie, has spoken about her struggles with loneliness and depression, revealing that she once reached a point where she contemplated ending it all.

She shared her experience while appearing on the Talk to B podcast hosted by actress Biola Bayo on YouTube on June 24, 2026.

Rashidat Anjorin narrates her sad experience with loneliness. Photo: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Rashidat Anjorin explained how prolonged isolation affected her mental health, stating that there was a time she became so overwhelmed that she wanted to end her life.

“I was so depressed that for three days I was missing and nowhere to be found. I wanted to end it all.”

According to the filmmaker, her need for companionship pushed her to take an unusual step, admitting that she made the first move towards a man, something she had never done before.

“I made a move towards a man, something I had never done before.”

Rashidat Anjorin said life has taught her the importance of having a support system, stressing that relationships are not only about money.

“When someone dies, it takes six people to carry the coffin. If those six people are in your life to support your progress, then you understand why companionship matters. Everything is not about money.”

Rashidat Anjorin praises Funke Akindele as she shares shocking details about her past suicidal thoughts and struggles. Photo: biolabayo1/sheedaanjorin

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker also recalled facing hardship, including being held in police custody after her money was stolen.

“It was my money they stole, and it was me that was kept in the cell.”

The actress expressed gratitude to Funke Akindele and other colleagues who supported her during tough times.

“Aunty Funke gave me money to go and buy things. I went to Abeokuta to get my pots, and I began making sales.

I am using this opportunity to appreciate Funke Akindele, Taiwo Adebayo, Sodiq Adebayo and Blackman. I salute them. They helped me. I can say they helped my career because being known as Indomie in this industry, God used them for me.”

Watch the full interview video below:

Fans react to Rashidat Anjorin's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users sympathised with the actress while agreeing that loneliness is a dangerous condition.

@muheebatlawalfolake8340:

“Hmmmmm, her story is interesting and yea it's true if u don't have someone to encourage you, the journey will be somehow. I like the lady, she's funny and lively. Sister Rasheedat,U'll surely reap the fruit of Ur labour on Ur daughter and on the job In Sha Allah.”

@olusolaadebiyi65:

“Loneliness is a bad thing o! Powerful interview.”

@shalomakintola8463:

“ENIYAN MEFA! very very deep and realistic. Honestly if the people that carry the corpse can support the person before they die. Life would have been BETTER. Loneliness & adagbè-adaso is real o. 🙏 🙏”

@AdeotanFlorenceAlaba:

“Hmmmmmmmm, Honestly most of us are in this position that she talk about now but the LORD is our strength, Now I have learn to put myself first in everything... Thank you so much for sharing this. Loneliness is a big disease.”

Nasboi opens up on depression

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Nasboi shared his battle with depression in an emotional video.

The multi-talented entertainer disclosed that constant noise from internet trolls made him doubt his talent.

He explained that a positive social media post by a man named Alabi encouraged him to stay in the comedy industry.

Source: Legit.ng