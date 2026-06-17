A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has celebrated bagging his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in engineering after six years in school

The young graduate finished with a close to perfect degree after facing strikes and pandemic lockdowns

The graduate secured induction into the Nigerian Society of Engineers and seeks AI roles

A University of Ibadan engineering graduate, Olaleye Aanuoluwapo Kayode, has celebrated his induction into the engineering profession after spending six calendar years pursuing a five-year degree.

Kayode shared his journey on LinkedIn, reflecting on the academic disruptions and milestones that shaped his time in school.

A UI engineering graduate bags a degree 6 years after admission. Photo credit: Olaleye Aanuoluwapo Kayode/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate flaunts achievement, mentions CGPA

Kayode revealed that he gained admission during the 2019/2020 academic session. His academic journey faced immediate challenges due to the global pandemic lockdown and successive industrial strike actions by university unions.

Instead of letting the delays stall his progress, the graduate utilised the periods of school closure to acquire digital skills. He learned software development, explored backend systems, and ventured into Machine Learning, which altered his career path.

While researching bamboo laminates for his degree, the UI graduate built tech communities and became an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Community Builder in Machine Learning. He also established a photography brand, Oak Visualz, to learn entrepreneurship.

According to him, his milestones could be compressed into four different parts:

Engineer

AWS Community Builder (Machine Learning)

Emerging AI Researcher

Creator

Celebrating his achievements and milestones, Kayode wrote on his LinkedIn page:

"After six years at the University of Ibadan, I was officially inducted into the engineering profession by the The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on February 25, 2026.

It's now Engr. Olaleye Aanuoluwapo Kayode, GMNSE, GMNIEE.

I am also proud to begin this next chapter as a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) Oyo State Chapter (GMNIEE) and the The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists(NIPES)

I enrolled for a five-year degree. It took me six calendar years to cross the finish line, and I wouldn't trade a single day of it.

I started this journey in the 2019/2020 academic session. Just as I was finding my footing, the world shut down. Then came strike actions and prolonged school closures.

Those disruptions could have stalled my growth. Instead, they pushed me to build.

I learned software development, explored backend systems, and eventually discovered Machine Learning.

That curiosity changed my trajectory.

While pursuing my engineering degree and conducting research on bamboo laminates, I also found myself building technical communities, contributing to technology initiatives, becoming an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Community Builder in Machine Learning, and working on projects spanning healthcare, agriculture, and career development.

Along the way, I also built Oak Visualz, a photography brand that taught me creativity, entrepreneurship, and storytelling.

My academic path wasn't perfect. I graduated with a Second Class Lower degree classification. But beyond the transcript, I leave university with something equally valuable. Resilience, adaptability, and the confidence to learn new things when circumstances demand it.

Today, I proudly introduce myself as:

• Engineer

• AWS Community Builder (Machine Learning)

• Emerging AI Researcher

• Creator

I am actively seeking opportunities as a Machine Learning Engineer or AI Research Engineer, where I can contribute to building impactful systems at the intersection of AI, engineering, healthcare, and social impact.

The next chapter starts now."

Reactions as UI graduate celebrates four milestones

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the engineer's post below:

Kenechukwu Nwobu said:

"Congratulations bro."

Opeyemi Odunfa said:

"Congratulations."

UI engineering graduate makes history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan engineering graduate, Olasunkanmi Mubarak Ayinde, earned a near-perfect 3.96/4.00 CGPA. He shared how he made history in a LinkedIn post

Source: Legit.ng