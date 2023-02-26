A young Nigerian lady has elicited massive reactions on social media after her TikTok post about her mother

The girl uploaded a woman's picture, saying she does not know how to tell the person in the photo that she regrets having her as a mum

Some Nigerians threw their weight behind her, just as many other persons slammed her for speaking of her mum in that manner

A Nigerian lady identified as Okoli Chinonye caused a stir on TikTok owing to her post regarding her mum.

Chinonye said she regretted having the woman as her mum and shared a picture of the person she was referring to.

She regrets having her mum. Photo Credit: @okolimatilda1

Source: TikTok

The wording in her clip reads:

"How do I tell this woman that I regret having her as a mum?"

Her post went viral and stirred mixed reactions. Many people criticised her for speaking of her mum in that way.

There were those who hailed her for being bold and honest.

Social media reactions

Mhiz OME said:

"Mama na mama good or bad ✌️✌️this woman regret having you as a child she for pull your belle at first."

@pretty bikeh said:

"Hahahah wahala pro max.

"It depends on what she facing through the woman sha.

"God bless my mom."

Oyinbanana said:

"Na only you don talk truth for this App…everybody be like I have the best mom in the world…which person mama come dey fly in the night?!"

Qwendy said:

"So not all mothers are worth to be called mom so I believe she knows wat she saw before she uttered this word ok so let’s let her be."

Whiskey mistress said:

"The truth is so many of us want to tell our mums this but we just Dey pity her but good for you , I can relate and I no even know Wetin happen."

user6097223609669 said:

"I can feel her pains .., I don’t have good parenting either but I still thank God and thank them for been for letting me come to life . But."

Source: Legit.ng