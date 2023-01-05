A young lady has elicited reactions from netizens after she showcased her beautiful daughter on social media

She shared snaps showing the growth progress of the child and revealed she had her as a teenager

Many social media users showered encomiums on the young mum and hailed her for keeping the baby

A young mum has taken to social media to flaunt her baby who has grown up to be a beautiful toddler.

According to the lady who did the showcase on TikTok, she delivered her baby when she was just 14 years old.

She had the child as a teenager. Photo Credit: TikTok/@squeeze_2.0

Source: UGC

She flaunted a picture of when she was pregnant with the child years ago, followed by a snap of the girl as a baby.

What followed were fine pictures showing how the once newborn transformed into a pretty toddler.

Social media users hailed her for keeping the baby.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Allison AFBCI said:

"Got pregnant at 15, had him at 16. Now he’s in high school. To God be the glory!! Your daughter is very beautiful."

KING NOOB said:

"Remember who discriminate when you was at your worst, now I just saw the two most beautiful smiles ever... that is love keep keep your head up!"

jellesiarussell said:

''And y'all living the life proud a u mi gurl not because u pregnant at a young age that Nuh mean seh u can't achieve smtg in life."

Maman na Naya-Lucia said:

"I got pregnant at 13, and now my first daughter made me a grandma at 30 but I love it."

ifeeliree said:

"And DONT MEK NOBODY MEK YUH FEEL BAD BOUT DAT! EXCUSE MEY!! watch nice pretty baby! hugs and hugs and hugss."

Lu said:

"Everything happens for a reason. Even what seems a surprise might be the biggest blessing of your life."

Source: Legit.ng