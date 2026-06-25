Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 elections, has reportedly served a writ of summons to Kenneth Okonkwo, a former ally and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi's ally, Sarah Ibarahim, shared the details of the court document in a social media post on Thursday, June 25, which served as an update on the N5 billion lawsuit threat reportedly filed by the NDC presidential candidate through his lawyer over the allegation of defamation by his former ally turned political critic.

Peter Obi serves a court summons to Kenneth Okonkwo Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Okonkwo recently released a screenshot of his alleged chat with one Obunike Ohaegbu, an aspirant for the Nnewi North/Nnewi South Ekwusigo Federal Constituency under the NDC, in the just-concluded primaries. Ohaegbu, in the chat shared by Okonkwo, alleged that he was scammed by the party and that "the party blames Peter Obi" for the situation.

However, the update shared by Sarah Ibrahim has started generating reactions from Obi's supporters. Below are some of their comments:

Nze Ndi Anambra said the suit was not necessary:

"Is this suit really necessary? I will never support these defamatory suits against political opponents or against political activists. It's really a distraction to the plaintiff. As far as I didn't support the defamation suit by DSS against Sowore on behalf of Tinubu, I will never support any other defamation suit that is political in nature."

Messi Rebirth criticised Okonkwo:

"We are going to need that 5 billion naira for our OK campaign, so I wish his ego gets over him to go ahead without apologising in time. He allowed Atiku’s dollar to get the best of him, so it was unfortunate."

Chukwuemekalum mocked Okonkwo:

"Chai. See as they take auction umunna land for Kenneth Okonkwo. Must he continue living in Bondage? Hmmm. Chi Cho Cho here and there. Now he has to sell both his properties and Umunna properties to pay gbese. Nwanne ndo oo."

John Fakanlu criticised Peter Obi:

"Obi the Goliath using his privileged political and elite will to oppress and suppress political featherweight Kenneth Okonkwu! Oppression is real! It is OK to oppress and suppress or gag free speech. The Obidents way is poked."

Jojoetim faulted Peter Obi for the suit:

"Apparently, because it's a democracy, someone should falsely accuse me of fraud? If BAT and DSS were to arrest the person before even taking them to court. PO didn't arrest, he sued him so he can substantiate, and your hypocrisy is criticising him... True who no like you, no like you."

See the details of the summon on X here:

Source: Legit.ng