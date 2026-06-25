A young Nigerian woman who went to Mile 12 Market in Lagos State has shared her story on social media

She mentioned what she expected would happen at the market and the unexpected experience she had instead

Due to her experience at the popular market, she advised individuals on what to do to prevent a similar occurrence

A woman who went to the popular Mile 12 Market in Lagos early in the morning returned heartbroken due to what she experienced at the market and shared her story online.

The video she shared carried a caption explaining that she woke up early to go to Mile 12 to purchase food items, but what she encountered left her in shock.

Woman shares sad experience after visiting Mile 12 market in early hours. Photo Source: TikTok/chinnykitchen

Source: TikTok

Woman who visited Mile 12 shares experience

@chinnykitchen explained that she had gone to the market in search of Tatachi pepper, but it was not available. When a new stock finally arrived, people in the market bought almost everything before she could eventually purchase some.

She said:

"I went to Mile 12 thinking I would save money… only to come back with market heartbreak. 💔😭 First, Tatachi decided to go on holiday. 🌶️😂 Then when the new stock finally arrived, the market sellers bought almost everything before many of us could get our hands on it."

Lady visits Mile 12 market in Lagos, what happens leaves her disappointed. Photo Source: TikTok/chinnykitchen

Source: TikTok

After her experience at the market, she advised people who planned to buy food items on what to do to avoid facing a similar situation.

Her statement in the TikTok post:

"If you’re planning to buy food items in large quantities for shikini money, especially tomatoes, pepper and Tatachi, you may want to hold on a little longer. By July or August, prices should be much better as supply improves."

Reactions as woman speaks about Mile 12

elen-purpose noted:

"i want to do this business ooo, like buying from Jos and selling at mile 12, but is next year."

Omotunde added:

"I walked round looking for tatase."

elen-purpose explained:

"i want to do this business ooo, like buying from Jos and selling at mile 12, but is next year."

DERA shared:

"Farms no get 50M for bandits."

Halimah wrote:

"I no see tatashe buy for market today I waka tire,even d dried ones sef no dey😭 na to cook my customer Jollof like that o."

Best FruitParfait Jos/Lokoja noted:

"Even in Jo’s no tatashe."

Divinely favoured added:

"So sorry about that."

Byscious kitchen said:

"I bought 29pcs for 5000 at Ile epo last week Friday to cook jollof rice 16derica on Sunday the pepper mix i bought is 25,000 to cook 16derica go to Ile epo you will see."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing her experience at Mile 12 Market in Lagos at about 3:30 am.

She revealed that goods were cheaper during the early hours and showed traders already displaying vegetables and other perishables for sale. The lady also explained that she used a private car to get to the market and noted that Mile 12 operates around the clock.

Lady visits Mile 12 at 3:30 am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing her experience at Mile 12 Market in Lagos at about 3:30 am.

In a TikTok video, she showed traders already displaying and selling items such as carrots, spring onions and other perishables, noting that the early hours were the best time for her to shop.

Source: Legit.ng