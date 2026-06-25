DNA results have finally identified the body linked to missing journalist Pelumi Onifade after years of uncertainty

The coroner has received forensic confirmation, while the investigation into his death remains ongoing

Authorities are still being pressed to provide further details surrounding the circumstances of Pelumi’s death

A DNA test has confirmed that the unidentified body kept at the Ikorodu General Hospital morgue in 2020 was that of Pelumi Onifade, a reporter with Gboah TV.

The result was presented before the coroner investigating Onifade’s death on Tuesday, June 23, according to TheCable. The Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre matched the body tagged “1385” with a DNA sample provided by Pelumi’s mother, Adebose Onifade.

A coroner has confirmed Pelumi Onifade’s identity through DNA, but the search for answers about his death continues. Photo: HybridOla, KoikiMedia

Source: Twitter

The body had been deposited at the Ikorodu morgue on November 3, 2020, but authorities were unable to identify it at the time.

How Pelumi Onifade disappeared

Pelumi was reportedly taken away by police officers attached to the Lagos task force on October 24, 2020, while covering a mob attack at a government facility in the Agege area of Lagos.

Reports said he was wearing a jacket that identified him as a journalist when he was taken away.

Days after his disappearance, Gboah TV announced that his body had been found at a morgue in Ikorodu.

Coroner seeks answers on cause of death

The DNA result has confirmed the identity of the body, but the investigation into how Pelumi died is still ongoing.

The coroner’s inquest was ordered after a July 19, 2024, Federal High Court decision in Lagos directed the Lagos state government to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and identify those responsible.

The hearing started in October 2024.

On November 18, 2025, the coroner ordered the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to carry out a post-mortem examination on the unidentified body tagged 1385.

The case later faced delays after LASUTH workers’ strike affected progress. On March 3, 2026, Alimi Adamu, counsel to Media Rights Agenda (MRA), told the coroner that the strike had ended and requested a new order directing LASUTH’s chief medical director to provide the needed report.

Six years after his disappearance, Pelumi Onifade’s identity is confirmed, but questions over his death remain open. Photo: AnneMuyiwa

Source: Twitter

In April 2026, LASUTH said the body could not be identified earlier because DNA samples kept by the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre were destroyed during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Coroner confirms, demands LASUTH autopsy report

Meanwhile, at the Tuesday proceedings, Adamu asked if LASUTH had followed the court’s earlier order.

The investigating magistrate, Temitope Oladele, said she had not received a response from LASUTH but had received a report from the Lagos DNA and Forensic Centre confirming the DNA match.

Oladele said she believed the autopsy had either already been carried out or should have been completed.

Adamu said Pelumi’s family had waited for too long for answers and asked the court to order LASUTH to submit the autopsy report.

The coroner said administrative steps should first be taken before stronger legal action.

She directed that a final reminder be sent to LASUTH and advised MRA’s lawyers to visit the hospital physically to help secure compliance.

The magistrate warned that the court would use its powers to compel LASUTH to produce the report if the administrative approach failed.

The case has been adjourned to July 7, 2026.

Missing journalist Tordue Salem found dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vanguard journalist Tordue Salem was declared missing after disappearing in Abuja on October 13, 2021.

His remains were later recovered on November 11, almost one month after his disappearance. Salem covered the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, before his death.

A suspect, Prince Enyenihi, was arrested after allegedly demanding ransom from Salem’s family, though he denied involvement.

Source: Legit.ng