A man is in a dilemma after DNA tests showed that he is not the biological father of his supposed second child, whom he loves with his heart

The man was advised to secretly run DNA tests on his children after coming across a disturbing comment by his wife on social media

He decided to do the tests at two hospitals, where it turned out to be negative for his second child, and he made public the DNA result

A man has found out that his second child does not belong to him after privately running DNA tests in two different hospitals.

A lifestyle vlogger, Racheal Joseph, shared the man's story on Facebook, which was sent to her inbox, along with the DNA result.

A man has found out that he is not the real father of his second child. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Damircudic, Choochin

Source: Facebook

Why man secretly conducted DNA tests

According to the story Racheal shared on Facebook on June 24, the man, whose identity was not disclosed, stated that he privately conducted DNA tests on all his children after seeing his wife's disturbing comment on social media.

He showed the comment to a close friend, who advised him to carry out the DNA test, which showed that his two kids are positive, while the second child is negative.

Disappointed by the outcome, the man revealed he loves his wife with his heart and praises her everywhere. He further disclosed that she drives the latest Benz, and he opened a big business for her, ensuring she lacked nothing. The man's message read:

"That’s the DNA test , I am not the biological father of my supposed second child that I love with my heart . My wife , the woman I praise everywhere. Cheatted on me and brought in another man’s child for me to father. Why I went privately to conduct DNA on all my kids is because of a comment of hers I saw on a page .

"I screenshotted it and showed a close friend and he adviced me that no matter the trust I should try my best to do dna . Which I did in two hospitals and both results are thesame . My two other kids positive. But this second one is not mine. This woman drives the latest Benz , I opened a very big business for her , she is very big . I made sure she lacks nothing. I love and respect her and never nursed the thought of cheating on her.

"I thought her comment was cruise Untill this test came out."

Comment that made him do DNA tests

In another post, Racheal posted the disturbing comment the man's wife made online that warranted him to do the DNA tests.

"The comment that pushed this man to do a DNA test was one his wife made during an online argument between men and women.

"She wrote:My mission is to keep getting pregnant and bringing children that are not my husband’s to him.”

"He saw the comment, took it seriously, and went for a DNA test," Racheal's post read.

Racheal dismissed suggestions from some netizens that the child could have been exchanged by revealing that the couple had the baby in the house and not in the hospital.

"Well for those saying child was exchanged.

"I asked him and he said she had the child in the house . This particular one.

"She was in labour, her water brokee and that was it ooo.

"She had the baby at home.

"Nawa oo."

A man has found out that he is not the biological father of his supposed second child. Photo Credit: Racheal Joseph

Source: Facebook

See the lifestyle vlogger's Facebook post below:

DNA: Reactions trail man's shocking discovery

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's shocking discovery below:

Timon Duniya Timothy said:

"Be careful with your words. What seems like a joke or a careless comment can create doubt and destroy trust. In marriage, trust is very important, and once it is broken, the damage can be difficult to repair."

Moses Daniel said:

"A lady once told me that what if we get married and she fell out of love for me , would i accept divorce or co-parenting.

"Omo na so I end the relationship.

"When a woman is joking pay attention to her statement."

Peace Ojoma Abel Gideon said:

"Most times, people's comments are a reflection of who they really are.

"Take comments here seriously, it's not always just "cruise."

Onyekachi Johnson said:

"Is still possible that the wife didn't cheat on the husband. Since is only the 2nd child that is not his, he shouldn't conclude, that the woman cheated. Let him confront his wife, if she insisted she has never cheated on him, then thorough investigation should be carried out, probably the child was switched at birth unknowingly to both couples.

"Let there be open mind discussion between the two."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had discovered that he is not related to his biological father following a DNA test.

Man discovers his 5 kids aren't his

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reportedly found out that he is not the biological father of his five kids after 15 years of marriage.

A lady, @BlessedGirl001, went public with the man's painful story and lamented that paternity fraud is on the increase.

She challenged people to carry out DNA tests on their children so they don't end up like the man.

Source: Legit.ng