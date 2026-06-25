Qatar has raised alarm over the United Nations Secretary-General’s report revealing unprecedented violations against children in conflict zones, including attacks on schools and hospitals

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Her Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani condemned grave violations against Palestinian children in the Occupied Territories

She reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to protecting children’s rights, promoting education, and strengthening international efforts to safeguard young lives in times of war

The State of Qatar has voiced deep concern over the findings of the United Nations Secretary-General’s latest report on children in armed conflict, which revealed unprecedented violations against children in war zones.

These include killing and maiming, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

Qatar condemns violations as UN report reveals unprecedented attacks on children in armed conflict. Credit: mofaqatar_en/x

Source: Twitter

Qatar’s statement at the UN security council

Her Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivered the statement during the UN Security Council open debate titled “Reasserting international legal protections for children in armed conflict: strengthening the protection of education and the prevention of grave violations”, held at UN Headquarters in New York.

She stressed that Qatar strongly condemns grave violations committed against children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory by the Israeli occupation. These include the widespread use of explosive weapons in populated areas and ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip, which have led to high numbers of children killed, alongside documented attacks on schools and hospitals.

Her Excellency also highlighted Qatar’s concern about the report’s findings on the significant increase in attacks carried out by Israeli settlers, resulting in grave violations against Palestinian children.

Support for UN efforts

She praised the pivotal role of the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict in protecting children, reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the office.

Qatar hosts the Analysis and Outreach Hub of the Special Representative’s office, which plays a vital role in supporting international efforts to protect children affected by armed conflicts.

UN protects children’s right to quality learning in conflict zones worldwide. Photo credit: UN

Source: Getty Images

Education as a priority

Her Excellency affirmed that Qatar places the promotion and protection of children’s right to education, particularly in conflict-affected countries, among its top priorities.

She noted the leading role of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation, whose initiatives have made a tangible difference in the lives of millions of children worldwide.

International Day to protect education from attack

Qatar anticipates marking the seventh anniversary of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, established through a resolution submitted by Qatar to the UN General Assembly.

Doha will host an international event on September 9, 2026, titled “Can Education Survive Attack? The Resilience of Human Communities”, aimed at strengthening global efforts to protect education in conflict zones.

In conclusion, Her Excellency reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to supporting all international efforts to ensure the protection of children in armed conflict and to promote respect for international law and humanitarian law in a way that safeguards children’s rights and preserves their dignity.

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