A man recently did his best to put a smile on the face of his pregnant woman who looked so down at a party

In a video, the woman leaned on a wall with her sad face as her husband danced to make her feel better

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many blaming her behaviour on pregnancy hormones

A man identified as @paidolove has gone viral on TikTok after dancing for his pregnant wife at a party.

He showcase his dance moves in a desperate attempt to get his wife to smile, although it seemed to have failed.

In the video, Paido was seen dancing to a song while his wife watched without a smile on her face.

Reactions as man tries hard to make pregnant wife smile

The clip has since gone viral with netizens reiterating how difficult it is to make a pregnant woman smile with all the emotions built up inside her.

It also sparked a conversation about the challenges of pregnancy and the importance of supporting pregnant women during this time.

@Shesoul22 said:

“This guy is trying his best to put a smile on her face, is not easy being pregnant.”

@user1369931687536 said:

“Making a pregnant lady happy is not easy, she only knows wats in her mind.”

@Juliet Asiyo reacted:

“The baby is telling her to cry.”

@golddiggerwitchbitchboss said:

“Noise & crowds are a no no to pregnancy, just want to go home.”

@Adhiambo Mary said:

“Still obsessed with her.”

@portiatetteh700 reacted:

“Much proud of this guy, he never lets the lady stay at home for him to send different lady out.”

@DORIS ADB reacted:

“When you want everyone to know you are real man.”

@Theresa said:

“Where is the disrespect? The man just showing his woman she doesn't have to feel left out even if she's pregnant. I love it.”

@Pasyangel reacted:

“This boy can be one of the best husband's. Don't stop giving her joy and may God continue to bless your union.”

@Nashlylove reacted:

“Just trying to make her laugh.”

@perry commented:

“The lady is really missing herself when she was not pregnant thumbs up man.”

@cidygatwiri said:

“This is me now. When am pregnant am always stressed over nothing.”

@Estherlove said:

“God na this kind man I want la.”

@Thick serwaa reacted:

“Am sure she is thinking about food.”

@Nana Ama said:

“She's like by now I'm over there enjoying myself as well look at what you did to me.”

@momo486 commented:

“Please smile he is putting in lots of efforts.”

@christian Armstrong reacted:

“Pregnancy isn't easy.”

@Grace Appietu said:

“She's tired and want to go home but he has now started his own party and not ready to close.”

Watch the video below:

