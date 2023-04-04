A video of a seven-year-old performing a climbing feat has gotten a lot of people concerned but impressed

The toddler was on the playground walking with both hands and feet on the ground towards a slide

In the surprising video, the strong kid was able to climb the ladder, get to the top of the slide and push himself down

Some parents are fearless about what they allow their children to do unaided, especially at a tender age.

It is impressive to see that the children grow up so fast and can get around without much adult supervision.

7-month-old boy climbs ladder Photo credit: @amenfi_black

Source: TikTok

Some children even before clocking one are already very agile and hyperactive with so much energy.

A seven-month-old baby boy was on the playground with an adult when he exhibited a rare form of courage and strength.

The baby crawled with his two hands and feet on the ground towards a playground slide which had a ladder attached to it.

He moved to the ladder of the slide and used it to help himself stand upright. Then, one step at a time, using his hand to pull himself upward and his legs to push, the baby was able to climb the ladder in no time.

When he go to the platform on top, he laughed and looked around, obviously not afraid of heights.

The smart child then crawled towards the slide and glided down with his two hands sliding through it. He did all these without the help of any adult.

Social media reactions

@Abenaempress 23 wrote:

"Upcoming stubborn academy class prefect."

@user9445614408512 commented:

"Nice one kid."

@faunancy commented:

"Wow!!"

@denjis asked:

"Is this Portable's son cause what is this agility?"

@osikani_dee_barber commented:

"Living legend."

@user446695103146 exclaimed:

"Wow!"

@Worlanyo Albert Wallace said:

"Stubborn academy new president was born."

@wonder_tee_22 wrote:

"I guess he is portable son, wahala wahala."

@Jacinta Kambua549 wrote:

"Yes, a real boy."

@owusubright240 said:

"He is the twin brother of the baby day out child."

@Seth Odeneho Amankwah wrote:

"Babies day out."

@unirerentaji commented:

"Dis baby is super dope."

@titusishaku commented:

"Smart kid."

@bigdogg loyola said:

"Wow!"

@reallife wrote:

"Risking!"

@Micheal commented:

"Very smart kid wow."

@nyiteera commented:

"Parents are fearless I can't allow him to climb like that."

@Nhyiraba Kwabena Ton said:

"Stubborn Academy to be precise."

@drawde commented:

"Zero fear of heights."

@yawaccurate said:

"Kids are lovely."

mbotha30 wrote:

"Thinking ability alone."

@Godwin460 wrote:

"If he fall now you call your family member."

@STELLO_ONE said:

"Still toddler but wise."

@traveehnyangu4697 exclaimed:

"This one!

@Adepaaj commented:

"Smart kid."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng