Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of the Happie Boys aiming a dig at OPM's pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

This comes several weeks after they declined Apostle Chibuzor's offer to return them to Nigeria following their dropping out of school in Cyprus

Happie Boys challenged the OPM's founder, this time, over his kindhearted offer to take them to Nigeria

Again, Happie Boys, have aimed a dig at Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

In a new video making the rounds, a man was doing a velfie with one of the boys when he brought up the offer Apostle Chibuzor made to them several weeks ago.

One of the boys dared Apostle Chibuzor.

Source: Instagram

Weeks back, Apostle Chibuzor had offered to pay for their return ticket to Nigeria after they dropped out of school in Cyprus.

"OPM say him don pay una flight make una dey come Naija," the man asked, while in company of one of the Happie Boys.

In response, one of the Happie Boys dared OPM's pastor as he rubbished the offer.

"OPM comot body. You dey jonse," he said as he challenged Apostle Chibuzor to come take them back to Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast Happie Boys

Dangogofx said:

"My God I was thinking this boys have repented jxt imagine such statement my God I wish them well,cos remember never bite the finger that feeds you."

Chinemere Onuwa said:

"Tomorrow you go expect one to help a random stranger- education na scam gang."

De tiktoker said:

"E reach my turn to get help una go spoil everything.

"Now to help people go hard for this country."

ugonnamagnus said:

"This particular happie boy is mad he is a through definition of social misfit."

Vitalis Joel said:

"The money he spent on dis boys was enough to school dem n 50 others in 9ja but decided to show off."

lyke money said:

"The Lord that lift a man can still bring him down because of his pride thinking you have arrived."

victory said:

"Papa opm was wrong from the start..most times he helps just to show off not because it's the right thing to but bcuz he just wants to stay relevant."

Joneserr said:

"I’m not bothered about what the happy boys are doing. I’m bothered about the opportunity others have lost because of their insolence."

Man living in Cyprus exposes expensive lifestyle of Happie Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man living in Cyprus had given an insight into Happie Boys' lifestyle.

Nigerian highlife musician Frank Ifeanyi Dons, known as Anyidons, shared his chats with Ichakanations, saying he contacted him following the ongoing saga between Happie Boys and Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

Anyidons said he was shocked by his findings. In the released chat, Ichakanations tagged Happie Boys as ungrateful and shared how they live a flamboyant lifestyle. Ichakanations added that Happie Boys carry different girls and buy expensive clothes and shoes just to show off.

