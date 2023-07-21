A trending video of three corp members serving punishment in an NYSC Orientation Camp has stirred mixed reactions

The corp members were caught in their hostel during Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) lecture

Soldiers monitored as the unidentified graduates were made to walk with their beds on their heads

Three corp members were made to carry their beds on their heads after soldiers caught them in their hostel.

This is as the corp members were supposed to be participating in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) lecture at that point in time.

The corp members were made to carry their beds on their heads. Photo Credit: @soniaxoxo8

Source: TikTok

In the clip seen on TikTok, soldiers monitored as the young men moved with their beds on their heads.

According to the poster, the incident happened in the Kano state Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The clip left netizens in stitches.

The camp punishment stirred reactions

Pamilerin said:

"God Abegme wey I dey always sleep."

Ayotunde Gold said:

"Me run comot for camp ni ano wan die young nah NYSC training I go, no be soldier training."

Ko_ker said:

"Lol.....I no go batch B again make I prepare for batch C."

itz.staycee said:

"Omoo i don dey fear o.

"It's like i won't go with this stream II again o."

user2842624829195 said:

"I have been caught several time during my nysc camp in akwaibom but I Dey settle soldiers normal they go leave me."

peacepaul70 said:

"You guys are scaring me already.....shey I no go change my mind abt this camp thing stream II."

nafisabuj said:

"I was also caught during my Nysc but at mami market so I was asked to put my shoe on my head and start working back to saed lecture oo."

Ebonyi corp member punished for sleeping in camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Ebonyi corp member was punished for sleeping during lecture in the orientation camp.

In a clip shared by @Instablog9ja, a soldier could be seen ordering the young man as he kept jogging on a spot.

A fellow corps member behind the camera laughed hard as he found the situation, the young man was in, very amusing. Many Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the development as the video gathered thousands of views online.

Source: Legit.ng