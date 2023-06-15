Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Ugochinyere has stated that he has forgiven Happie Boys

The pastor went on to release the lads' passports online, revealing that their return flight tickets to Nigeria have been booked

He said that the scholarships will continue as soon as Happie Boys return to the country and expressed his love for them

The Happie Boys, Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Ifeanyichukwu Johnson, are expected in Nigeria on Saturday, June 17 several months after they were sent to Cyprus on scholarship.

This was confirmed in a recent Facebook update by OPM's pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Ugochinyere.

In two separate posts on Thursday, the pastor reiterated that he has forgiven the boys and tagged them his children.

According to him, children offend their father sometimes but he still loves them and would continue their scholarships in Nigerian universities.

He said their flights have been booked by the same agent responsible for their visa and tickets when they travelled to Cyprus last year. His first post reads:

"Happy boyz are my children and I have forgiven them for everything they did to me.

"I just concluded with my agent that got them visa and ticket when they were traveling last year.

"And he has gotten return ticket for them to travel back to Nigeria next tomorrow which is 15 June 2023.

"As soon as the come back, I will continue there Scholarship in Nigeria universities, Benin republic university, Mauritius university, Ghana university, but No more Europe universities. They are my children and I love them..."

In his follow-up post, he shared Happie Boys' passports. The post reads:

"International passports and flight tickets for next tomorrow trip ready.

"They are my children, sometimes children offend father.

"But father will always forgive and show them love.

"Scholarship still continues as they arrive Nigeria.

"OPM will pay there school fees until they graduate."

