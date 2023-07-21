Video As Rema Says a Lady Is Single if Her Man Isn’t Paying Her Bills: “Idiot That Came From Poor Background”
- Nigerian singer Rema has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him on stage that has gone viral
- Mid performance Rema grabbed the ladies' attention and got them shouting excitedly in agreement with him
- The singer revealed that any lady whose man doesn't pay her bills should consider herself single
Popular Nigerian singer Rema has sparked reactions on social media with a recent statement.
The Holiday crooner was seen on stage during a performance in a video sighted online.
During the music break, Rema told every lady at the concert to consider herself single if her man doesn't pay her bills.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Rema's statement
The singer's video got netizens calling him out and bashing him for enabling entitlement.
Read some comments below:
londonspec1:
"This idiot that came from a very poor background and he is still poor in my sight today is the one using mic to deceived girls with low brains. They don't even think how the men's who came with their girlfriend will feel. Don't do that in the UK... niga might use metal on u and u end up with ancestors."
mena_pinky_angel:
"Men putting pressure on men."
stephenrotimi_27:
"Dumbest thing I’ve heard him say, all this nigggas as soon as they get some money ,they just start talking shhit , when he was broke he never spoke like this."
callidreamsmotors:
"Once these lil kids start touching USD, misyarn must enter."
sir_tigga:
"Rema stop encouraging this liability mentality on the females.. relationship isn't a poverty elevation scheme "
owojeje01:
"werey wey nor get 5 naira for Benin e don blow now e don dey talk nonsense "
djbey444:
"To be honest. What I think he is trying to say is a man should be able to provide and take care of his woman."
the_real_tobe_official:
"Wetin man do man? We go kpai because say we come earth? To be living thing come dey very hard self"
Source: Legit.ng