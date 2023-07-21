Nigerian singer Rema has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him on stage that has gone viral

Mid performance Rema grabbed the ladies' attention and got them shouting excitedly in agreement with him

The singer revealed that any lady whose man doesn't pay her bills should consider herself single

Popular Nigerian singer Rema has sparked reactions on social media with a recent statement.

The Holiday crooner was seen on stage during a performance in a video sighted online.

Netizens react to Rema's statement about men who don't pay bills Photo credit: @heisrema/@thetattleroomng

During the music break, Rema told every lady at the concert to consider herself single if her man doesn't pay her bills.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rema's statement

The singer's video got netizens calling him out and bashing him for enabling entitlement.

Read some comments below:

londonspec1:

"This idiot that came from a very poor background and he is still poor in my sight today is the one using mic to deceived girls with low brains. They don't even think how the men's who came with their girlfriend will feel. Don't do that in the UK... niga might use metal on u and u end up with ancestors."

mena_pinky_angel:

"Men putting pressure on men."

stephenrotimi_27:

"Dumbest thing I’ve heard him say, all this nigggas as soon as they get some money ,they just start talking shhit , when he was broke he never spoke like this."

callidreamsmotors:

"Once these lil kids start touching USD, misyarn must enter."

sir_tigga:

"Rema stop encouraging this liability mentality on the females.. relationship isn't a poverty elevation scheme "

owojeje01:

"werey wey nor get 5 naira for Benin e don blow now e don dey talk nonsense "

djbey444:

"To be honest. What I think he is trying to say is a man should be able to provide and take care of his woman."

the_real_tobe_official:

"Wetin man do man? We go kpai because say we come earth? To be living thing come dey very hard self"

Rema abandons ladies fighting at his show after trying and failing to separate them

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, amused many fans over how he handled some ladies fighting at his show.

In a viral video making the rounds online, the music star stopped his performance halfway to attend to the ladies fighting.

Rema appealed to both ladies to settle their differences, but they ignored his pleas.

