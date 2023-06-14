Dancers Happie Boys have continued to trend on social media days after they called out Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries

Comedian MC Warriboy, in a trending video, lashed out at the former security guards for calling out their benefactor

Warriboy said the smart thing the Happie Boys should have done was to beg Apostle Chibuzor to enrol them in a Nigerian university instead of sending them abroad

As Nigerians continue to share their take on the trending drama between former security guards, Happie Boys, and Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, comedian Levite Solomon popularly known as MC Warriboy, has aired his opinion.

In a trending video, Warriboy dragged Happie Boys for calling out their benefactor, Apostle Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministries, as he said they were at fault.

Warriboy says Happie Boys should have told Apostle Chibuzor to enrol them in a Nigerian university. Credit: @mc_warriboy1 @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

This comes after the former security guards cried out for help, claiming Apostle Chibuzor abandoned them, which made them drop out of school in Cyprus.

According to MC Warriboy, Happie Boys were ungrateful and were part of the reason rich people don't render assistance.

The comedian said the former security guards should have been smart enough to beg Apostle Chibuzor to enrol them in a Nigerian university and set them up businesswise instead of sending them abroad.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as MC Warriboy drags Happie Boys

See their comments below:

king.lekxkeed:

"They reach Cyprus go draw tattoo , flexing for club with church money."

jamalmorgan_:

"He has a point though..una go Cyprus Dey drip like yhemolee now village people don flash una number."

emirac_poundz1:

"Shut up your mouth, everyone most not go to school, God brought the pastor to elevate them to a certain point. So you all should stop saying trash sometimes, you that haven’t been to boarder all your life, is here capping. This one don’t know the life people face in Cyprus."

tobillion_vee:

"Why una no work@for Cyprus."

itzzkaycee:

"Nah the last dance off me!!! Una go drip for abroad yet una never pay school fees!"

OPM pastor reacts to Happie Boys' leaked voice note

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), announced his decision to restore the scholarship of Happie Boys, Legit.ng reported.

Happie Boys reportedly had their scholarship suspended due to the high dollar rate, which made it difficult for the church to pay their school fees.

Following this, the boys cried out online over hardship and also accused the pastor of placing a curse on them.

Source: Legit.ng