A Nigerian man residing in Cyprus has revealed the lifestyle of the Happie Boys, tagging them as ungrateful

He said they not only failed six out of their seven courses but engaged in ungodly acts

The Cyprus resident also mentioned that Happie Boys carry different girls for fun, smoke and drink in church

A Nigerian man living in Cyprus has exposed more secrets about how Happie Boys live their lives in the European country.

Nigerian highlife musician Frank Ifeanyi Dons, known as Anyidons, shared his chats with Ichakanations, saying he contacted him following the ongoing saga between Happie Boys and Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

Photo Credit: Onyeichakaglobal, Instagram/@Happie_boys1

Anyidons said he was shocked by his findings. In the released chat, Ichakanations tagged Happie Boys as ungrateful and shared how they live a flamboyant lifestyle.

He said Happie Boys smoke and drink in the open and at church and have been warned by Apostle Chibuzor several times to desist from such acts to no avail.

Ichakanations added that Happie Boys carry different girls and buy expensive clothes and shoes just to show off.

His expose about the boys stirred mixed reactions online, as many found the allegations hard to believe. Ichakanations said he was also a beneficiary of OPM's Cyprus scholarship.

People react to the leaked chat involving Happie Boys

Emmanuella Chiadikaebube Eze said:

"They did a very big mistake calling out the pastor. I know people that are on scholarship that work to support their families. They want everything on a platter."

Sumadins said:

"This story no clear sha. The man said he stopped paying their school fees due to dollar exchange. Simple. And by God's he has asked them to come back to Nigeria to start from any university of their choice or in Benin Republic. They're the ungrateful yes but this text messages no clear."

Martha Dim said:

"How can you misuse an opportunity given to you, knowing fully well where you came from and where they picked you from,if they think is easy to help someone they should give it a try."

QUEEN JUEC said:

"This is problém many have they don't want to tell themselves the truth of where they came from.

"Imagine someone that did not relate to you in anywhere, imagine someone you did not give money to keep for you. Imagine the impetus, the audacity for them to call their God out. Or they don't know that that man is their God. Chaii NDI mmadu."

Happie Boys drag OPM's pastor again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Happie Boys had dragged their benefactor on social media.

In a recent post on their Instagram page, the lads slammed those making negative comments about them, adding that people can never understand what they have experienced.

The boys dared Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to make public his proof that past beneficiaries of his scholarships are doing well at present.

They cited an example of the talented boy who was sponsored to Cyprus by OPM after he went viral for building a transformer.

