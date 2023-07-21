Social media users have trolled a Nigerian lady over a video of her cooking noodles with a soft drink

In addition to using Mirinda, the young lady added sugar to the meal, saying it would make it taste better

Some people slammed her for chasing clout with the weird cooking combination, others thought she was mentally unstable

A Nigerian lady, Cyndy, has caused a commotion on social media after she showed off noodles she prepared using Mirinda and sugar.

Cyndy, a TikTok content creator, showcased how she prepared the noodle on a frying pan and gas cooker.

She cooked with Mirinda. Photo Credit: @cyndy_pek

Source: TikTok

She first poured a bottle of the soft drink into the pan and then followed it up with a packet of noodles before adding pepper, seasoning and onions.

After she was done, she dished the food into a plate and went on to add sugar to it, saying it would make it sweeter.

The clip stopped at the point she was about to have a spoonful of the weird meal. Netizens dragged her for cooking with a soft drink.

People criticise the lady

Royes Tinny said:

"Would you like a new fully furnished room in aro with pop oh."

@_S I M I L A said:

"Please when you are videoing the part 2. please add de time u went to toilet."

Mimo baby said:

"I also don't like to much into, and I like to use kerosene it makes sweet."

TOM said:

"All this kind of things always starts as joke... then you don't know when you become addicted."

E G C money said:

"You no see her face she don high she don take small colos."

user7355988781883 said:

"Please it remain toothpaste and engine oil."

Isis said:

"Hy you dey chop am with spoon nahhh auntie."

stars_delight said:

"Two in the morning two in the afternoon and two in the night, wish you quick recovery my dear."

Source: Legit.ng