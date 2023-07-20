A young Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy with his unique invention that would rival the cooking gas

With great joy, the youth demonstrated the use of his cooker using air, water and petrol connected to a pipe

While many expressed safety concerns about petrol use, others thought pumping air to make fire is stressful

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase his invention which he believes would rival the cooking gas.

He combined petrol, water and air to create fire and giggled happily in Yoruba that his invention was the real deal.

He made a fire with his unique invention. Photo Credit: @gbankogbinvideos123

Source: TikTok

In a video, he put water and petrol in two plastic bottles and linked them with a pipe. At the end of the connection, he affixed a gas burner and then pumped air into the other open end of the pipe.

In anticipation of the air pressure, he put on a lighter close to the gas burner. As he pumped air into the open end of the pipe, the gas burner produced fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young man's joy knew no bound on seeing this. His invention has however been criticised by netizens.

Watch the video here.

Netizens rate the man's creation

Olamide said:

"What will be blo.wing the air to power it?

"This is half creative, I'm sure you won't be advising us to be using our mouths to blow air."

Adebayoh said:

"Maybe you should fine a gas cylinder and a good pressure pump, blow the petrol and store the gas."

user5442025727341 said:

"Petrol is highly volatile. This is smart but let's Be careful with cheap minimizations. I blv there are ways to mitigate the adverse effects."

Andrew Rodney said:

"Una wey dey say ice no good, my guy don discover talent there, no b burnker b dat."

SAMMYFROSH said:

"If i dey cook beans nko?I fit blow hair faint there…sheofe pa mini? Very good doh but still need to make it better."

Oluwagbemiga said:

"Before beans done I don blow breeze faint inside the kitchen."

imdjsyncro said:

"This is creative but, the process needs to be standardized else you are playing with danger!"

Man invents stove that uses water to cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had invented a stove that uses water to cook.

PR Nigeria reported that the electronics technician's innovation was borne out of his desire to subsidize the cost of using gas and kerosene.

The talented man, who had in the past assembled a radio transmitter as well as operated a community radio station, wants relevant institutions to help him get his innovation patented. He also wants collaborative efforts to ensure it is mass-produced.

Source: Legit.ng