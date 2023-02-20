A Nigerian lady has surprised netizens on TikTok after sharing a video of herself cooking noodles at home

In the video, the lady showed off all the ingredients which she used in preparing the 'low-budget noodles'

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their shock over the costly ingredients

A Nigerian lady has surprised netizens after sharing a video of her recent activity inside her kitchen.

The lady stated that she was cooking 'low budget noodles' and this surprised netizens after spotting the expensive ingredients to be used.

She sampled diced carrots, cow meats, green pepper, and even sausages which she added to the noodles.

Reacting to the video, many netizens called her a 'rich kid' while others subtly threw shades at her.

Social media reactions

Priscley4 said:

"You for add beans. E never complete."

Asherkine commented:

"Nothing concern noodles and wealth. This thing no fit sweet reach the one with only pepper and onions. Overwhelming noodles is contraband."

Blessed_sam__ reacted:

"If president Buhari watch all this how e go agree say we Dey suffer?"

Karlistarr remarked:

"All these stress for noodles? I will cook fried rice then."

Officialmayorspeaks said:

"Not sure I will be able to eat it, I love my noodles simple, but this is becoming too complicated for my appetite."

Majestii__ commented:

"As I see d meat for d starting, I know say d pesin Dey lie. Somebody should tag efcc pls."

Fashionand.extra reacted:

"The fact that I was eating an actual low budget noodles when I saw this. God will judge this person."

Demo_pumpin added:

"I suppose curse you as you call this thing low budget, but I won’t, na God go punish you sha."

Watch the video below:

