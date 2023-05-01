NAFDAC has warned Nigerians to be weary of cancer-causing Indomie noodles in Nigerian markets.

The agency will, as a result, commence random testing of noodle brands and the seasonings usually inserted in the packs.

NAFDAC DG said that the product is not registered in Nigeria and is one of the items on the import prohibition list of the FG.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared that it would commence testing of Indomie noodles and other brands in Nigeria.

The tests would not only be carried out on the noodles but also on the seasonings usually inserted in the packs.

The move by NAFDAC follows reports of a cancer-causing chemical found in Indomie noodles, which has caused Malaysian and Taiwanese authorities to recall the Indomie special chicken flavour from shelves.

Carton of IndoFood's Indomie Noodles and lady eating nooldes Photo credit - TheCable, Nairaland

According to TheCable, the authorities in both Asian countries said they had detected ethylene oxide, a compound, in Indomie’s special chicken flavour noodles.

The report describes Ethylene oxide as a colourless, odourless gas that is used to sterilise medical equipment and plastics. The gas is said to be a cancer-causing chemical.

NAFDAC begins investigation and testing of noodles brands in Nigeria

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye that the agency will, beginning from Tuesday, May 2, commence random testing of noodle brands including Indomie.

She said that since it the report from Malaysian and Taiwanese authorities became public, the agency had commenced a thorough investigation.

She said:

Tomorrow, May 2, 2023, NAFDAC’s food safety and applied nutrition directorate will randomly sample Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities while post-marketing surveillance directorate (will) samples from the markets.

The compound of interest is ethylene oxide, so the director, food lab services directorate, has been engaged. He is working on the methodology for the analysis.

Adeyeye also stated that the product which is manufactured by IndoFood is not registered by NAFDAC and is one of the items on the import prohibition list of the Federal Government.

She said the agency is also investigating to ensure the product was not smuggled into Nigeria. She further stated that the inspection which will begin this week will check to ensure the safety of spices used for Indomie and other noodles brand in Nigeria.

IndoFood reacts to allegations of a cancer-causing chemical in product

IndoFood, makers of the imported Indomie noodles has reacted to the allegations made by the Malaysian and Taiwanese authorities regarding the detection of ethylene oxide (“EtO”) in the seasoning of Indomie Special Chicken Flavour.

The company claim the that the Indomie is safe for consumption and in compliance with product safety and quality regulations and guidelines.

It also stated that the product met the and standards set by the Indonesian National Agency for Drug and Food Control.

