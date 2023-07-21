A beautiful woman was passing by a field when she captured the attention of many with her body figure

The stunning woman had thick legs and a curvy waist which attracted and confused men in a viral video

Reacting to the video, some people however maintained that her shape was too much for one person

A beautiful lady has gone viral on social media after flaunting her curves at a basketball field.

A TikTok video posted by user @a1.2funny captured the curvy lady who distracted basketball players with her body shape as she passed by the court.

Curvy woman distracts basketball players Photo credit: @a12funny/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The hilarious video which was captioned: "She came to watch your game" showed one of the players getting so distracted that he was hit by the ball.

The clip has since sparked a frenzy on social media with many netizens commenting on the woman's body.

Some found the video funny, while others expressed concern for the player who was hit by the ball.

Reactions as curvy lady causes distraction at basketball court

@Spanishboy13 said:

“There's a such thing called too much.”

@rosa the legend said:

“It doesn’t look good from the side OR the back my god.”

@Killre reacted:

“I gyat to know her names.”

@Official.msenga1 said:

“Chat is this real?”

@Joseph Tebou reacted:

“Zion woulda had her ranting on Twitter after the game.”

@DMP said:

“I know her from somewhere.”

@notreallife-sf- reacted:

“Naaaaah that’s too much bruv.”

@50 said:

“That is way too much not even funny.”

@Trvndesigns.com reacted:

“I would have made it I know what plastic feels like.”

@JC commented:

“She was like Mariah mills.”

@jp pj481 commented:

“Yea that to much for me. Am not even about to embarrass my forefathers.”

@Jay trust Jesus And God said:

“How much was you bbl.”

@Haja commented:

“Why are these people saying “too much” THERE CAN NEVER BE TOO MUCH.”

@Thunder cheeks reacted:

“Yo I swear her daughter goes to my school.”

@Yhung high kid said:

“You mean Jordan pole.”

@Craig said:

“It doesn’t match the legs she went to far but y’all like what u like.”

@user3425838013466 commented:

“The power of nyash.”

@Blossom 02 said:

“I would not get hit in the head for that.”

@LordCeeh2o reacted:

“And they're now watching her. Distactor.”

@ozzypaul1 reacted:

“May we never stumble and if we stumble may we stumble on top of yansh.”

@Jay Riley said:

“Boys we must stay focused.”

@Qmax59 commented:

“No she came to mess up the game.”

@ANNITA BOBO reacted:

“Does she even know the meaning of those beads.”

@ChingChong said:

“You gyat to stay focused on that game.”

Watch the video below:

Curvy lady shares before and after photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a curvy young lady has shared a video clip on TikTok showing her stunning body transformation.

The video clip showed a throwback picture of her as an adolescent and a recent picture of her. The photos she shared all showed her looking curvy and netizens hailed her for being a true beauty.

According to netizens, she has always been endowed and the only difference in her pictures is the video quality.

Source: Legit.ng