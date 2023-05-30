A young woman has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing before and after photos of herself

The photos which she shared via her TikTok account confirmed that she has been curvy right from her younger days

Netizens have showered praises on the endowed lady with many men seeking to get her attention

A curvy young lady has shared a video clip on TikTok showing her stunning body transformation.

The video clip showed a throwback picture of her as an adolescent and a recent picture of her.

Curvy lady shares before and after photos Photo credit: @OhemaBosley/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The photos she shared all showed her looking curvy and netizens hailed her for being a true beauty.

According to netizens, she has always been endowed and the only difference in her pictures is the video quality.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media reactions

@Snow said:

“You didn't change, you just grew up.”

@Matthew reacted:

“You already fine, just hairstyle and pic quality.”

@EKET BOY said:

“The yash na follow come.”

@George Joshua reacted:

“Follow come yansh.”

@Isaac lord said:

“U were fine before dear.”

@Chris Quest commented:

“Na the same thing aunty.”

@Mysteriouz said:

“God can create ooo.”

@STONNER commented:

“E don tay way you get ynash.”

@powell9z said:

“You are more beautiful wen you were little.”

@wiseangell1 said:

“No be lie, over fine dey worry you.”

Watch the video below:

Slim lady gains weight after 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady has sparked reactions on TikTok after posting a throwback photo and a new one. In a video posted by @zazamahlase, her apparent aim was to show how far she has come in life after a period of six years.

Her throwback photo taken six years ago shows a beautiful, slim figure. She posed outside with her handbag, black skirt and pink top. Obviously, the lady is very beautiful even in the throwback photo, but her current photos have sparked reactions. In the new photos, the lady has gained weight, especially in the backside, which now looks more tushed.

Her curvy backside has raised questions in the minds of some TikTok users, and they said so in the comment section. Others, however, admired her beauty and showered her with praise.

Source: Legit.ng