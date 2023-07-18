A beautiful Nigerian lady has excitedly shared the voice note she received from her little niece who's just four years old

In a trending video which she shared via her official TikTok account, the little girl expressed her love for her aunt

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many commenting on the little girl's accent

A lady identified as @goldxldn on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a heartwarming voice note of her four-year-old niece asking her to come home.

In the voice note, the young girl spoke with surprising clarity for her age, as she informed her aunt that she missed her and has been waiting for her to come home for a whole month.

Lady shares voice note her 4-year-old niece sent on WhatsApp Photo credit: @goldxldn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said;

“Hi Titi! Just checking up on you, seeing how you’re doing. I missed you, I’ve been waiting for you to come home this whole month. I missed you, I hope you can call on FaceTime if you want to or I can call you by myself, I don’t know. Love you.”

Reactions as lady shares voice note she received from 4-year-old niece

The video has since gone viral with many netizens praising the young girl for her intelligence and emotional maturity.

She captioned the video,

"I'm not crying, you are my sweet smart girl."

Watch the video below:

Little girl uses WhatsApp voice note to beg dad for money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father has kept people in stitches after sharing his WhatsApp conversation with his two-year-old daughter. The little girl had taken her mother's phone to send a hilarious voice note to her father requesting money.

In the voice note shared by @mopride_ on TikTok, the intelligent child revealed what she needed the money for and asked her father to do the needful by sending the money. Netizens have penned down hilarious comments regarding the clip, with some asking if the child was truly two years old.

@tessyabel asked: "This girl wey like money like this. Are you sure this child is two years old? I told my nephew I don’t have money then he gave me my phone that I've to buy money from my phone. How can I buy money. So, una put am for middle? Wickedness."

Source: Legit.ng