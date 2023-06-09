The transformation photos of a young lady on TikTok have proven to netizens that change is indeed constant

The photos were taken within five years gap and revealed the lady's drastic change from a timid-looking girl to a slay queen

Netizens who spotted the video on TikTok praised her growth while others were curious to know more about her job

A young lady has gone viral on the popular app, TikTok, after showing off her transformation over five years.

The pretty lady shared throwback photos of herself in the trenches and recent photos to reveal her transformation.

Lady flaunts transformation after five years Photo credit: @lifeofquinnation

Source: TikTok

While her throwback displayed a young girl with the hope of securing a better future, her current photos proved that she might have found her path in life.

Reacting to the photos, many netizens hailed her massively but some others were curious to know about her source of income.

Netizens react as lady flaunts her transformation in five years

@viraltok111 said:

"Una no dey hide am 5 years after bleaching."

@jere555 said:

"Wetin be your work now? Tell us."

@ayo_jay007 said:

"You were fine even when little trust me. I’m not surprised seeing how u look now."

@romeostyle12 wrote:

"Abeg which baba do am for you?"

@favoritegold13 said:

"Omo this challenge shaa. Leave the yansh first. How she come tall."

@jossyte02 wrote:

"This is what we call fine. No be dat from frying pan to fire be4 n after tins wey person di see sometimes."

@godsfavorite398 reacted:

"It was just a problem of maintenance dear u fine from from."

@userofficialisrael1 said:

@hapivickie added:

"How did u go from short and petite to tall and huge."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo woman flaunts transformation of little child tagged a witch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white woman has earned praise on social media after sharing the transformation of a young Nigerian girl.

Ten years ago, she was tagged a witch by her family and thrown out of the house into the streets without any means of survival. A white woman, alongside a Nigerian man, found the little girl sleeping on the dirty ground and took her in. In recent photos shared via @landofhope on Instagram, the little girl posed with her helpers and her transformation was glaring and so applaudable.

"Yesterday was VERY special. It was exactly 10 years ago Land of Hope Director of Child Development @nsidibeorok and I found Charity in an abandoned house. "Charity was accused of being a witch and outcasted by her family and the entire community. She begged for food during the day and in the night she slept in the abandoned house on the dirty ground.

Source: Legit.ng