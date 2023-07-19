A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a woman put her baby in a box

The creative woman arranged the cute child in a pink Barbie box and she looked perfectly like a human doll

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many applauding the creativity of the shoot

A woman has shared a stunning video of her adorable newborn baby who looks like a real-life doll.

The amazing video has since gone viral with netizens gushing over the cuteness of the little girl.

Mum puts her baby in a box for photoshoot

Source: TikTok

In the video, the baby was wrapped up and placed in a beautiful Barbie box for a photoshoot.

The baby's tiny features and adorable facial expressions in the video captured the hearts of many.

Netizens react as mum places baby in a box for photoshoot

Both the mother of the child and the photographer have been praised for being a part of such an epic shoot.

The video also sparked a conversation about the beauty of newborn babies and the importance of capturing these precious moments. However, a few people found the video awkward.

@Nebiyat Berhe reacted:

“I thought she was an actual doll.”

@Ebony Hearon reacted:

“She understood the assignment.”

@Shelly said:

“The way she woke up for her pictures lol so cute!”

@Ms.T reacted:

“She said naw I need to make sure y’all doing me right! I know those photos were so cute. She’s beautiful.”

@Bashyra said:

“She said let me wake up for my close up.”

@jarmaiii wrote:

"I don't like this."

@Lena said:

“She even woke up pretty.”

@Aliyah Pitts reacted:

“I was like “Oh I like how she uses the reborn babies to show parents what the photos will look like” THATS A WHOLE BABY. My ovaries are CRYING.”

@daraintheyunk reacted:

“Omg! I thought she really was a doll.”

@Bee commented:

“Omg I thought she was a baby doll at first, so precious.”

@MsVirgoDiva reacted:

“That skin is poppin.”

@KenKen said:

“I thought she was fake lol she’s a beauty.”

@Courtney Greene reacted:

“The baby is just perfect.”

@Jajaja123421 said:

“@Aùrørã awww I wish Brielle was little again so we can do prop photoshoots.”

@KlairNox said:

“That many skin is smooth. Omg such a beautiful baby.”

@Bycocoarae said:

“Now that’s a photogenic baby!”

@Bo_thrift.kids said:

“Human doll.”

@astaciechan reacted:

“She's just like a porcelain doll. At first I didn't know if she was real.”

@Melissa Brown reacted:

“Omg so beautiful. I that she was an actual doll at first.”

@sugarbaby said:

“For a moment I thought she was an actual Limited Barbie baby til I saw her eyes lids move. So cute though.”

Watch the video below:

Photographer captures handsome black boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a handsome Nigerian boy and his visually impaired father walking along the road has stirred emotions online. The clip was taken by a talented photographer identified as @infernophotograpgy on Instagram.

According to the photographer, he saw the duo walking on the streets of Lagos, and their smiles captured his attention. He filmed the father and son and shared the clip on Instagram, which quickly went viral. While sharing the clip, he said: "Finding Joy in the Midst of Struggle: Witnessing this young black boy and his father on the streets of Lagos, their smiles spoke volumes.

"Despite their circumstances, they radiated resilience and hope, reminding us that happiness can be found in unexpected places. Captured this heartwarming moment to share their story and inspire compassion."

Source: Legit.ng