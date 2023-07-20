A hardworking 21-year-old lady has shared her excitement on social media after acquiring her first property

In an intriguing video, the proud house owner flaunted her new mansion, and netizens congratulated her

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many wishing to know more about her job

A TikTok user with the handle @mediabuyingbestie has inspired many after sharing a video of her new mansion.

In the video, she posed in front of the house she bought at 21 after working as a media buyer for two years.

Lady acquires house after working for 2 years Photo credit: @mediabuying bestie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users congratulating her on her achievement.

Many have also admired her hard work and dedication as they praised her for inspiring others.

Captioning the video, @mediabuyingbestie said:

"Me to me because I bought myself a house in California at 21 after working 2 years as a media buyer."

Reactions as lady acquires mansion at 21

The video has been viewed thousands of times on TikTok by netizens who were inspired by her achievement.

@Vershy_TheQueen reacted:

“I have decided to own a home next year at 27. So thank you to God and me because I don’t have anyone else but me and Him.”

@Iza Taylor said:

“FINE I’ll be the first to ask. What’s a media buyer/how ya do it??”

@bobbi said:

“In Cali? you go girl.”

@alexxiscarrington said:

“Yessss! In this market too. Salute you sis!”

@Slowpoetryblu reacted:

“Yea ma’am bought my first family house this year at 22 with 2 kids under 2.”

@Faith hoodie commented:

“Congrats.”

@Degen Shaw said:

“Is your course geared to get a job as a media buyer or to make an agency? I’m looking to do as a side hustle with my job I do already.”

@Jean Hermy B commented:

“One of the best skills to learn in this day and age.”

@Eva said:

“CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL.”

@Eshara reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Chelseaoneinamillion reacted:

“Wow! that impressive. congrats!”

@Able said:

“Congratulations, I’m so happy for you.”

@Carrel Collins said:

“Congratulations hon God is Good.”

@Shaij._ said:

“Congrats it’s amazing to see how different peoples paths are in my age group. Love the exterior.”

Watch the video below:

Lady buys her first house after moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, @abbieoflagos, has stirred massive reactions after sharing a video of the house she bought in Canada in one year after relocating there. The lady said that the journey to owning a home in the foreign country was not an easy one, but she was grateful to God for finally having a house.

She posed in the home while holding a ceremonial key. Some people who reacted to her video wondered how she achieved such relatively quickly. The lady shared another video of shopping for items for the new house when people doubted she owned the home.

Source: Legit.ng