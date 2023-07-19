A talented Nigerian man, David Osadebe, who wowed many with how he built his home solar system by himself instead of getting an installer has spoken about the process.

In an interview with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo, Davido answered some of the questions raised about people who commented on his earlier video, most especially concerning the safety of his solar system.

I had prior electrical knowledge

In an earlier report, Davido made building one's home solar power system very easy as he breezed through the processes. The young man has, however, said that he had some basic knowledge about both computer and electrical engineering. Apart from that, YouTube also helped him. In his words:

"I love experimenting and doing more of practicals, YouTube was a second home for me ,to gather up more knowledge."

The creative Nigerian man said the capacity of the DIY solar system was 1.5kva. He added that he was particular about using lithium batteries.

According to him, the second batteries have a total power point of around 2,900wh. He said though he spent about N310k on the solar system's components, it would have been more if the batteries were new.

Lithium or wet tabular batteries?

David argued that lithium batteries have more tremendous advantages than lead ones. One of the reasons he went for them was because they were easy to carry around. He said:

"....the reason I went for lithium is because of the lightweight, and they occupy higher amps per cells , so i can stack up more cells to achieve what I want , and can still be able to carry it around, since it's a mobile inverter system, I can't do that with a tubular battery, because of the heavy weight."

Safety of my solar system

David said that he saw people's comments around the safety of his solar system because it was in a wooden box. He added that he had it thought out before building the system so he installed a DC breaker for load management and a Battery Management System (BMS) for overcharging. On other safety measures in place, he said:

"Also, there is a high-speed cooling fan, always cooling the system down doing long use. So it's safe, though I can't be explaining all this to the people, because they might not understand."

The ROI on my solar system on lithium batteries

Davido believed that his solar system would be very rewarding as he looked at using the batteries for four years because they weaken.

Expanding the solar system in future

The creative man said that the system could be expanded to 30kva. He stated that he looked towards adding to it. In his words:

"Yes I'm hoping to expand the systems in future, money is just the back bone of all this. the systems can be expanded up to 30kva, the higher the capacity, the higher the cost of materials."

He prefers building his own solar system than entrusting it with an installer.

