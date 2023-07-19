Famous skit maker and comic Mr Macaroni has finally opened up about his recent feat at the TrendUpp awards, the political state of the country

During an interview with Legit.ng Mr Macaroni also spoke about the last presidential elections and what he looks forward to seeing from the ongoing tribunals

Debo also spoke about content creators getting more recognised and what it means for the industry and the thousands of Nigerian youth who are active in the space

Famous skit maker, political activist and actor Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, recently spoke about the country's current political and economic state while calling on the electoral tribunals to let justice be done in the land.

Mr Macaroni made the call to the electoral tribunal during an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where he noted that he is a very pragmatic person and, at the moment, has accepted the GCFR, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his president until the electoral tribunal says otherwise.

Debo also used the opportunity to speak about his recent award as the biggest influencer in Nigeria. He also talked about the joy he feels knowing that content creators are finally getting recognised for their craft.

Content creation has given a lot of youth platforms - Macaroni shares

During our conversation, Debo touched on how content creation transformed his life and made him what he is now.

"Content creation has given a lot of youth platforms, a legitimate source of livelihood and, most importantly, a reason to continue to do more."

Macaroni used himself during the chat as a significant reference to how much content creation has changed the lives of many Nigerian youths. He said:

"Someone like me now I started doing content because I was just tired. I was tired of going for auditions every now and then. And I really wanted to have something worthwhile to do. As much as I wanted people to see my talent. At some point, I just told myself look na people are creating content you too can do the same. I see content as an avenue for people to come and showcase what it is that they can do. This is how it has been able to help the Nigerian youths. It is an open space for all from dancers, to singers, and comedians. Different people are coming up day-by-day creating magic."

"The 2023 elections were absolutely not free and fair" - Macaroni fumes

During the interview, we spoke with the funnyman about the last general 2023 elections held in February and March. Macaroni, in a quick change in the tone of his voice, you could tell how passionate he is about Nigeria and the affairs of the country.

He spoke about the Presidential tribunal and gave his candid thoughts about President Tinubu's administration so far and why he would never speak ill of him if they were outside the country.

"There is too much to show that the 2023 elections were not free and fair. I mean, people were beaten, people were harassed, people were injured, and some were not even allowed to vote. I mean, a lot of things happened, so we can't call it a free and fair election. My pain is why didn't they just allow things to go well. They should have allowed everybody to exercise their right to vote. And whoever emerges would be conscientiously accepted as the person the people want or not.

Macaroni went on to explain why people like himself and many others would continue to question the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

"If they had allowed free and fair elections and people came out to vote for him, nobody would question it or say there was any type of mago mago, people would generally concede that the majority carried the vote because they allowed people to vote but as it stands there are a lot of doubts."

"I pray justice is done," - Debo said with quite a lot of scepticism

Macaroni, during the interview, sounded very sceptic about looking forward to what the final decisions of the election tribunal would be.

"We all know the way Nigeria is, and we know the way things are. So honestly answer that question, I would say I am not sure, or I don't know if justice would be served at the PEPT. But the truth is right now there's a president in power so at the end of the day if the court should come out and say it was free and fair, tooor! if it says it wasn't, that would be a landmark decision. I sincerely don't know what to expect, but for me let justice be done."

"Tinubu is the president of Nigeria; there's nothing I can do about it," Macaroni calls for succour

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president of Nigeria there's nothing I can do about it. I am a Nigerian, so of course he is my president. I would stand on the same platform with him anywhere in the world and work with him to represent Nigeria. But something must be done quickly people are suffering."

