Popular Nigerian singer, Olakira, is now trending online after he revealed why he was expelled from his church

In a recent interview, the music star who used to be in the choir explained that he was sacked after he had things going on with about 4 choristers

Olakira’s revelation drew a series of mixed reactions from netizens as they all shared their thoughts online

Popular Nigerian singer, Olakira, is once again in the news after he opened up on why he was sacked from the church choir.

The music star who gained fame over his In My Maserati song, recently spoke in an interview with TVC Connect. During the interview, he explained what he did that led to his expulsion from the church.

According to Olakira, he used to be a gospel musician but he had an experience with some ladies in church, leading to the end of that part of his life.

Nigerians react as singer Olakira opens up on why he was expelled from his church. Photos: @muyisnap

Source: Instagram

The In My Maserati crooner admitted that he had things going on with about four female choristers which led to his sack.

He said:

“I was a gospel artiste some years back. And I had some experience with ladies. I was in the choir and I had stuff with about four choristers and I was sacked from the church. You know when you sing in church and you are playing keyboard people get inspired. And, when I came into the secular world, the whole thing was just crowded. It was a lot. I went for therapy. I needed to get out of that space because it was very distracting.”

The music star also admitted that he is closer to ladies than to men because he was raised by a single mother. In his words:

“I was raised by a single mother. So, I feel more comfortable around ladies than guys.”

Netizens react as singer Olakira reveals why he was expelled from his church

It did not take long for Olakira’s revelation to become a trending topic on social media and many netizens aired their views on it.

Some of them condemned the singer for his actions. Read some of the comments below:

Jskasemota:

“Stop using your background as an excuse for indiscipline and irresponsibility. Living a Godly life is a lifestyle, you make a conscious decision everyday to honour & obey God. It's not by singing in the choir. It's by your actions, words and a heart that genuinely loves God.”

Priscillia_oluchi_:

“Bunch of women, surrounded in ya room, soon of man had to risk it all.”

Adelakuntufayl:

“I can’t judge your past but for the sake of sanctifying the institution, you deserved to be expelled because this was way too much!”

Taiwo_junzi:

“The church has its standards, the secular space has its standards as well. Align where you fit.”

Sumzhub:

“His boldness to confidently spit this out like an achievement ....... Jesus is coming soon.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“They don’t hop on your keyboard anymore, it’s now Maserati…Child of the world .”

an_na_bella11:

“Some things are better left unsaid bruhhhhh.”

sir__eno:

“But, you should be ashamed for saying it..”

homeboynvl:

“Dem supposed stone you ni.”

Genuine Christians should not participate in Wizkid, Davido concerts - Joshua Mike-Bamiloye

Nigerian gospel music producer and son to gospel filmmaker, Joshua Mike Bamiloye, has now sparked an online debate after sharing his opinion on Christians who attend secular music concerts.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music producer explained how he does not think genuine Christians should participate in concerts by secular musicians such as Davido, Wizkid, Rema and more.

Not stopping there, Joshua went ahead to rightly predict that some people would argue over his stance. According to him, people who are guided by the Holy Spirit should understand how to set boundaries.

