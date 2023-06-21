A Nigerian who wants to go fully solar installed a powerful 20Kva system in his house with many panels on his roof

To ensure that his batteries have proper ventilation, they were placed in a structure built beside the house

Nigerians who thronged the comment section wanted to know how much the system must have cost the owner

A video of a Nigerian installing a 20kva solar system in his house has many people talking and appreciating his energy independence. He won't be the first, a man did a 10kva recently.

In light of the increased cost of electricity, going solar seems to be a suitable option. In the clip, a separate structure was built for the system.

People wanted to know how much he spent on it. Photo source: @ossecuritysystems

Solar energy in Nigeria with dry cell batteries

The outdoor structure is a cage with iron bars surrounding it. Men who came to install it arranged the batteries in parallel.

The inverter and charge controllers were installed after the dry cell batteries were set up. Atop the roof of the building were many solar panels for maximum sunlight reception. The video was shared by @ossecuritysystems.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oladimejialeshilo asked:

"How many panel and batteries?"

Manlikechris22 disagreed:

"That a 5kva or 10kva bro."

Dark Emmanuel asked:

"Cost of the installation?"

Dilll said:

"At least 15million oo."

Smurkio said:

"How much this wan go cost."

Musa Abbas replied"

"Above 5 million."

Ahamiojie Ehiose said:

"This one is to hell with NEPA light."

abdullahisani09 asked about wattage:

"Power from the panel?"

Source: Legit.ng