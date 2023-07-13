A creative Nigerian man built a solar system with more than 400 lithium batteries to give himself a constant electricity supply

The man said that before he built the system himself, he wanted to buy one but could not afford the price he saw online

After making arranging the batteries and his DIY inverter inside a box, he attached a solar panel to it for charging

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A young Nigerian man who was fed up with the electricity condition in his neighbourhood decided to seek another source of electricity.

The man (@geepeezee_manii) said that it was pretty expensive when he searched for a solar generator online, so he got more info on how to build his own.

People were amazed by the creativity he displayed. Photo source: @geepeezee_manii

Source: TikTok

Lithium or wet tabular batteries?

The young man said he built his system with over 400 lithium batteries. After making it, he told people he had been using it for over two days without charging it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Showing people the process in a clip, the man displayed the transformer he used and the fans he installed for proper system cooling. He had everything in a wooden box with his charger controller on the box's exterior.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the process and his panel power, he said:

"Took me 2 days. Solar panel increased to 800w."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sheik Shakirullah Ololade said:

"This is one of the youth that make me always think Nigeria have future."

ahananoble said:

"Great job.but using wood is not a really good idea as it retains heat and also fire...if you can use a less combustible material."

Giwa Gabriel said:

"This is so good until you hear gbam."

Dr. Tosan-Whyte said:

"I love this. How much please?"

@ innocent said:

"Teach me please."

Adesiji Adeniji asked:

"Can I get to talk to you about making one?"

Tony maxwell O asked:

"If u r to create one , how much will it cost,for me to get one?"

He replied:

"It will depend on your appliance wattage, you can dm."

Light Gate said:

"Great job bro this is what i working for to build my own in my shop by now I've 80pieces of that battery only challenge that I may face DIY inverter."

Talented man built solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian man known as Mr Terrific made a "fuelless generator" Nigerians can be used as an alternative to normal (on-grid) electricity.

In one of the videos he shared online, he showed a fabricated box as a generator made with solar system components.

Man installed 10 KVA solar in his house

Similarly, a Nigerian man, also the CEO of aptLearn, stirred massive reactions on Monday, June 19, with his 10KVA solar system in his house.

The man, @Kynsofficial, said that installing the solar to generate his electricity is the best decision he has made for himself this year.

Source: Legit.ng