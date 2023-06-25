A Nigerian man is using his talent to make green energy appealing to Nigerians has made what he called a "fuelless generator"

The young man said that he can build the "generator" according to the capacity it intends to power in the house

A look at the device showed a PWM charge controller at the side, showing it houses an inverter and a battery

A talented Nigerian man known as Mr Terrific has made a "fuelless generator" Nigerians can used as an alternative to normal (on-grid) electricity.

In one of the videos he shared online, he showed a fabricated box as a generator made with the solar system components.

Generator with solar panels

In the box are an inverter and batteries. At the side of the generator is a PWM charge controller. He said someone had to travel down to him to get it.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Terrific confirmed that he makes the "fuelless" generator by himself. On the capacity the generator could carry, he said that it depends. In his words:

"It depends on what the person wants to use it for. They are people who need the generator for lightbulbs and a TV."

Load capacity for solar energy

He added that before he goes ahead to fabricate the generator, he must have spoken with the person on what they want. On the source of energy for the generator, he revealed:

"I seel them with panels. In the case that a person doesn't want to buy with panels, they can use it just as a backup."

Watch one of his videos below:

Nigerians installed solar system in their houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, who is also the CEO of aptLearn, stirred massive reactions on Monday, June 19, with his 10KVA solar system in his house.

The man, @Kynsofficial, said that installing the solar to generate his electricity is the best decision he has made for himself this year.

Similarly, a Nigerian installing a 20kva solar system in his house on Lagos Island got many people talking and appreciating his energy independence.

He won't be the first to do such, as a man installed a 10kva recently. In the clip shared on TikTok, a separate structure was built for the solar batteries.

