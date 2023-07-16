A young Nigerian man, Okoro Benjamin Nzutechukwu, who got a scholarship to study in Russia has made Nigeria proud

In his interview with Legit.ng, the young man said that even though he had some challenging times as an undergraduate, he overcame them

Benjamin, who revealed that he read most times in the evening, said that his days were usually busy with some activities

A few days ago, news broke that a brilliant Nigerian man, Okoro Benjamin Nzutechukwu, emerged as the best student of his set at Voronezh University, Russia. Nigerians celebrated him.

In a conversation with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo, the smart graduate, spoke about his times in school and plans.

The man said that he usually read in the evenings.

How Benjamin read

Benjamin who never left Russia all throughout his six years programme revealed how he reads. He mentioned that he does most of his studying in the evenings. He chose that time because his days were filled with other activities like lectures. In his words:

"Most of my personal studies were done at night. My days were mostly occupied by either my business activities, classroom lectures or my student leadership role as the president of the association of Nigerian scholarship students in Russia (ANSSIR).:

He mentioned that he priortise rest, as he never jokes with his health. Benjamin said that he could do between six and seven hours of reading at a time from evening late into the night.

Benjamin's challenging moments

On if they were challenging times he thought bagging a first class degree was impossible, the brilliant graduate said they were indeed times as such, something he considered very normal. However, his optimistic nature always gets him through those tough times.

Benjamin mentioned that learning the country's language was one of those challenges. He thanked God, however, that he overcame all.

He said:

"Every day wasn’t always academically rosy for me, especially at the beginning of my journey (why I was yet to get a good grip on the language) and sometime towards the end (when the work load seemed to double in weight). The pressure was real sometimes, but I never let my self dwell so much on these thoughts."

Smart graduate's future plans

Looking towards the future, he said he wants to research more into technology in healthcare to see how the former could help the latter. He wants a society where medicine prescriptions and patient treatment are not cumbersome. He said:

"Basically, to improve on facilities that can make the process of drug prescription and patient treatment easier, and allow for the improvement of more pharmacist-patient interaction."

