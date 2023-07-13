A Nigerian man who recently visited Ebonyi state has captured attention with a video on TikTok

The young man shared a video of the neat roads and structures in the state and netizens marvelled

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the state

A TikTok user with the handle @iam_spointsteve has shared a video of the beautiful city of Ebonyi state.

In the video, he showcased the stunning scenery and modern infrastructure of the state, which has undergone a significant transformation in recent years.

Nigerian man shares video of Ebonyi state Photo credit: @iam_spointsteve/TikTok.

"Not Ebonyi state that everyone rejected looking like a small London now", he captioned the video.

Ebonyi state, located in the southeastern region of Nigeria, has long been overlooked and underdeveloped compared to some other states in the country.

However, in recent years, the government has invested heavily in infrastructure and development projects, resulting in significant improvements in the state's economy and quality of life.

He went ahead to reveal how several Nigerians now feel proud to be associated with the state after seeing its impressive transformation.

In his words:

"Before, if you asked any girl if she was from this state, they would say noooo, I'm from Anambra state, now they are coming to comment proudly Ebonyian."

Reactions as man shares video of Ebonyi state

His video has since gone viral with many people expressing their surprise and admiration for the state's progress.

@Tbech Luxuries reacted:

“Abakaliki fine no be small, but the annoying Is that the development no reach the people. The government should also try to focus on the people.”

@PopeDaniellee94 reacted:

“May the good lord that remembered Ebonyi state also locate IMO state in Jesus name amen.”

@Cutie reacted:

“Omo from birth I have always been proud of my state Ebonyi.”

@ahamefulestanley reacted:

“Abeg make all this ebonyians try to dey rest abeg, Ebonyi town wey small like wetin I no know from presco to spearando to cas town have finish.”

@macz.com commented:

“Abakiliki could be very beautiful indeed but d human development there is poor.”

@Blessedkwin said:

“Omo I go like reach eboyin who'll take me there na to spend just a weekend am loving the environments.”

@Tovia commented:

“My state for life Ebonyi done fine be say e done fine.”

@userFunnyBlack Emeka said:

“God wey do am for Ebonyi go do am for Abiá.”

@StanleyMike reacted:

“Rejected stone, na him don turn to the chief corner.”

@successfrank6 said:

“Am from Ebonyi state and I can't deny it.”

@coolcentbigman8 said:

“People no hate the habitat but dislike some behaviors of d people wey dey the habitat. Me sha love ebonyians wey dey exposed or don travel places.”

@emmanuelenyia191 reacted:

“Imo state people make una close mouth.”

@kaychi said:

“All of una wey dey talk say enter village Oya come my villa “Ohaozara” for Ebonyi state,e fine pass some of una state.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng