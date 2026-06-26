A Japanese lady grabbed the attention of many people on social media as she spoke the Igbo language fluently in a viral video

The young lady spoke about her father and told people what he always instructed her to do whenever she was in Nigeria

Her use of words and the identity she spoke about in the viral video stunned many people who watched the trending clip

A young Japanese woman stunned people online by speaking Igbo fluently and sharing what her father told her whenever she visited Nigeria.

In the video, she conversed with another woman who spoke a bit of the Igbo language and was also stunned that the lady beside her was Japanese and Nigerian and could also speak Igbo.

Japanese lady leaves many amazed as she speaks Igbo fluently in viral video. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/katysice, Getty Images/Wong Yu Liang

Source: TikTok

Japanese lady speaks Igbo fluently

According to the Japanese woman, who made most of the statements in the video and wore a sleeveless top, she revealed that her father had told her on several occasions not to tell people she is from Japan whenever she visits Nigeria, but to insist that she is an Igbo woman.

In the TikTok video posted by @katysice, she said:

"My dad, he doesn't allow me to tell people I'm from Japan. If I go to Nigeria, he expects me to tell people that I am an Igbo woman."

Speaking further about what her father, who is an Igbo man and a Nigerian, told her, she added that he wants her to always claim and be proud of her identity.

Japanese lady speaks fluent Igbo, reveals what her Nigerian dad always tells her. Photo Source: TikTok/katysice

Source: TikTok

Her statement in the TikTok video:

"He wants me to stand my ground and own my identity as an Igbo woman."

Reactions as Japanese lady speaks Igbo fluently

E63s_frank added:

"She is so fluent i love it."

@Sunsky solar wrote:

"This two beauties are making me proud for my igbo brothers. Both of you should always get what you want in life."

iamNna😎 noted:

"i said it ... I said it...that leaf Chijioke use and cook beans for me was not ugu...my ear and eyes are no longer working together...but this is cute."

Koffee said:

"Just want to say keep doing what you do, I wish you even more success💕, as a Nigerian I’m so happy and I love how proud you are to be Nigerian, so don’t listen to nobody for real."

𝐎𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫 wrote:

"I have be clean from smoking for over a month now what’s going on here."

Senator. Victory Henry added:

"I don't do drugs or seems like my TikTok is glitching cause the video I'm watching is different from what I'm hearing."

mmesoma shared:

"Abi I wake up from other side of my bed."

♡𝑻'𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒂 said:

"I'm not high guy wetin dey actually occur?"

Joshua noted:

"Am happy for you my dear God bless your father."

Nnemeka Nonso wrote:

"MY beautiful sister you are all beautiful, Igbo to the world."

anodebenze-umuchu0 added:

"You sure this is not AI?."

Nonchalant boo said:

"I’m high rn someone should tell me this is real."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a White woman married to a Nigerian man shared a video of her son, who was born and raised abroad, speaking the Igbo language fluently.

She encouraged Nigerians living overseas to intentionally teach their children their native language and culture, saying being born abroad should not stop them from learning Igbo. The heartwarming video drew praise from many social media users.

Hausa man speaks Igbo fluently

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Hausa hawker amazed many Nigerians after a video of him speaking the Igbo language fluently went viral.

The hawker conversed effortlessly with an Igbo woman, leaving people around him impressed, with some even shaking his hands in admiration. The video sparked reactions online from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng