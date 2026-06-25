A Nigerian single mother with four children who attended a job interview shared her unexpected, sad experience

She opened up about how she was rejected after she told the employers about her age, which she mentioned in the post

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian woman opened up about her experience after attending an interview for a job she applied for.

She cried bitterly as she revealed that she was rejected because of her age.

A single mum of 4 gets rejected during job interview due to her age and shares story. Photo: @wantor837

Source: UGC

Single mother gets job rejection over age

Identified as @wantor837 on TikTok, the single mother of four shared how she had prepared for the interview.

She expressed her disappointment after she was told that she couldn’t get the job because she was 34 years old.

Her words:

“I know you all have been waiting for the interview update🥹🥹 I prepared for that interview like my life depended on it. I thought finally I’ll have a good job to make life easy for me and the kids. Went to the market, got my things ready… and I still didn’t get the job. They said 34 was too old.

"I’m broken. I won’t lie. This one really hurt. But then I remembered Look at the birds… your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than them? I may be hurt, but I’m not hopeless.

"A better door is coming. One that won’t ask me to reduce my age to fit in. Thank you to everyone who sent congrats and prayers. I see you. I’m not giving up. Am sorry if it didn’t turn out the way you all prayed and hoped for me.

"Look at the birds of the air they do not sow or reap yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than them. - Matthew 6:26 (KJV)."

In the comments, she added:

"I’d love to work in a company that values honesty, growth, and teamwork. A place where I can use my skills to support clients and the business, while I also grow with the company. I’m open to retail, corporate offices, banks, or service based companies. I studied Building but my area of expertise is Customer Service & Administrative Support. Thank you, I truly appreciate."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reaction as single mum gets job rejection

Aya_Oba said:

"Are you in Lagos?? What’s your course of study, what can you do? Send your cv let me look at it. Im an hr in between."

Layo said:

"Start a business sis.... Start something... Put all this zeal in a business and create content shamelessly like your like depends on it.....9-5 is over rated."

Temmy said:

"I have cried , prayed , fasted , with faith I bought shoes cloths and bags for civil defense job, still my name was not shortlisted."

A single mum of four cries bitterly after she was rejected from a job interview because of her age. Photo: @wantor837

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a lady who had written NNPC, KPMG and EY recruitment exams shared her experience.

Lady celebrates NYSC internship at KPMG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) intern shared three valuable things gained from her experience at KPMG on X.

She shared that KPMG offered internship opportunities to corps members and undergraduates, according to a viral post.

Reactions flood in as graduates express support and seek advice on how they can also secure KPMG internships.

Source: Legit.ng