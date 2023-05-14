“This Can’t Be In London”: Nigerian Lady Shows Interior of Room She Got for N317K in UK, Finds TV in It
- A Nigerian lady has showcased the stunning interior of a room that was rented for N317k (£550) in London
- According to her, she paid for the room without meeting the landlord or agent because she was frustrated
- Quite to her surprise, she found furniture, a television with Netflix subscribed and other nice things in the apartment
A video showing the N317k (£550) room a Nigerian lady got in London has sent social media users into a frenzy.
The lady, who shared the clip on TikTok, said she made payment for the place without having a physical meeting with its owner or agent.
She was stunned to see a cosy sofa, furniture, microwave, boiler, fridge and other necessities.
Another surprise she got was seeing a television subscribed to Netflix in the room. She went on to give netizens a tour of the kitchen and bathroom.
Many people were stunned that she got such a place at that price, saying it was cheap.
Watch the video below:
Reactions on social media
Shade said:
"Are you sure is not outside London because the room is nice, London share room is About 600 to 800 for this kind of beautiful room."
JALESANMI OLOWOLERU said:
"This can’t be in London."
Sunshine_Ibk said:
"I'm sorry but the accent.
"Very nice house tbh. Almost the same price for a decent apartment here in the Northeast."
Nosisa Mbhono said:
"It’s really cheap for London it looks amazing.What are the rules please."
jasonedwards255 said:
"House shares can be cheap and nice untill you get a nightmare tenant sho moves in or already lives there."
Love Mba TV said:
"I always ask for rules and regulations first before I will hear 'You can cook just once a week and no visitors allowed ' I can't deal."
Ewa said:
"Pretty. This isn’t more than what I have been hunting for months now."
Gadgetz101 said:
"Congratulations!!!!
"Please buy your own carbon monoxide detector as you have a boiler in your room. They cost around £10 and can save your life !!"
Nigerian lady shows little room she got for less than N283k in UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared the little room she got for less than N283k abroad.
Tagging it a little room, she gave netizens on TikTok a tour of the ensealed apartment with a double bed and a small restroom.
She said that the bills were included in the fee she paid. The lady, however, gave a different location of the place. She showed her workspace and where she arranged her bags. Netizens who watched the clip wondered where it was located.
Source: Legit.ng