A Nigerian lady has showcased the stunning interior of a room that was rented for N317k (£550) in London

According to her, she paid for the room without meeting the landlord or agent because she was frustrated

Quite to her surprise, she found furniture, a television with Netflix subscribed and other nice things in the apartment

A video showing the N317k (£550) room a Nigerian lady got in London has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, who shared the clip on TikTok, said she made payment for the place without having a physical meeting with its owner or agent.

She was stunned to see a cosy sofa, furniture, microwave, boiler, fridge and other necessities.

Another surprise she got was seeing a television subscribed to Netflix in the room. She went on to give netizens a tour of the kitchen and bathroom.

Many people were stunned that she got such a place at that price, saying it was cheap.

Shade said:

"Are you sure is not outside London because the room is nice, London share room is About 600 to 800 for this kind of beautiful room."

JALESANMI OLOWOLERU said:

"This can’t be in London."

Sunshine_Ibk said:

"I'm sorry but the accent.

"Very nice house tbh. Almost the same price for a decent apartment here in the Northeast."

Nosisa Mbhono said:

"It’s really cheap for London it looks amazing.What are the rules please."

jasonedwards255 said:

"House shares can be cheap and nice untill you get a nightmare tenant sho moves in or already lives there."

Love Mba TV said:

"I always ask for rules and regulations first before I will hear 'You can cook just once a week and no visitors allowed ' I can't deal."

Ewa said:

"Pretty. This isn’t more than what I have been hunting for months now."

Gadgetz101 said:

"Congratulations!!!!

"Please buy your own carbon monoxide detector as you have a boiler in your room. They cost around £10 and can save your life !!"

