A young man who had harmful habits has dropped all and has been transformed through therapy care

The young man named Afolabi was said to have lived a street life in Lagos where he indulged in drug

His life changed when a Nigerian man named Dimmy and his friends found him and made him go to through therapy

A young man who was doing drug has completely changed after he was taken in for mental therapy.

The young man named Afolabi has been transformed, and his life reformed. He now glows and shines, unlike before.

Afolabi sounds very intelligent and he is set to go to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialdimmykiss_.

Source: TikTok

How Afolabi's life changed for the better

Afolabi's story was told by a Nigerian TikTok user, Dimmy who said he and his friends saw him at the beach.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Due to how he approached them and how he talked in an intelligent manner, Dimmy and his friends decided to know more about Afolabi.

Their conversation with Afolabi was recorded and posted online. This sparked interest among Nigerians, who insisted that he be taken in for rehab and monetary contributions rolled in.

It is now six months after he was taken in for therapy, and his story has totally changed for the better.

Afolabi has even written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME as he is set to go back to school. A video also shows when he marked his birthday.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Omoregie Glory said:

"The guy is so cute, and he has a good body. drug almost ruined him but that God for bringing him into light."

@Dphlowz commented:

"God bless you and everyone that made this possible."

@onomeodisi said:

"God bless these guys. See the huge difference. Happy Birthday to him, may God keep you safe from drug and bad friends."

@someo commented:

"I can't stop tears from rolling down my eyes."

@Misdee.17 said:

"I pray this change is permanent,.. happy birthday Afolabi."

Throwback video of triplets goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that grown triplets posted their throwback photo.

The photos showed that the triplets comprised a boy and 2 girls.

Many netizens gushed when they saw the triplets and how they had grown up.

Source: Legit.ng