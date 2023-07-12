Nigerian ace comedian, I Go Save brought people's awareness to the dominant office of the first lady in Lagos state

The humour merchant noted with displeasure that the governor's wife hardly makes appearances at notable social gatherings

Further, he stated that Babajide Sanwo-Olu's wife did not appear to cheerful in a couple of her public photographs

Nigerian comedian I Go Save brought the attention of Nigerians to the inactivity of the office of the First Lady in Lagos state.

The comic merchant noted that the position is vacant as there has hardly been a face attached to it since the tenure of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

I Go save quizzes Babajide Sanwo-Olu about the office of the first lady Credit: @igosave, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

He went on to compare the past heads of state and how their wives played their motherly roles in shaping the society through their active presence at parties, events, and other notable ceremonies.

Not stopping there, I Go Save mentioned that the few times he had seen the governor's wife's pictures, she never looked happy in them.

"Mummy you dey vex for the state, wetin happen?"

In his caption, he wrote:

"Where is the First Lady, Mummy of Lagos State? Please tag who can give us answers o!"

See his video below

I Go Save's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to I Go Save's video, see them below:

jay_jaybricks:

"Does Lagos state really have First Lady even during campaign she was not outside, I think the husband is a bully he’s bullying her because we need a mother to cry to oh aba."

mcnomaris:

"This update sharp oo boss. Especially that part way boy dey troway pipe if mummy dey come , e they really help ."

fikimenaa:

"Them no dey together be like governor of Edo state we no dey see him wife ."

omo__jeje:

"So you no know their family house or what's going on in Nigeria, so with all the hardship people are facing na to dey ask about who will give you money you dey look for, why you no go back Edo State to ask about Edo State First Lady."

officialradeo:

"She obviously doesn’t find any fulfillment in parading herself in that Lagos state First Lady capacity. To think it’s not an office where you get to be Appointed or elected."

Source: Legit.ng