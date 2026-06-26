Nigeria’s debate over the creation of state police has taken a new turn as the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) voiced strong opposition to the Federal Government’s proposal

The party insists that the current administration lacks the credibility and public trust to manage such a reform

PRP leaders argue that the government should first address existing security failures before introducing new policing structures

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has strongly opposed ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to establish state police.

The party argued that the current administration lacks the credibility and public trust needed to carry out such a major reform.

PRP opposes state police as Tinubu government faces credibility questions. Photo credit: HakeemBaba-Ahmed/x

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Hune 25, the National Chairman of the PRP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, expressed concern about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s push for state police despite Nigeria’s worsening security challenges. Baba-Ahmed said the government has failed to manage existing security institutions effectively, raising doubts about its ability to oversee new policing structures.

“The APC administration has failed to manage our security structure and institutions. Its plan to engineer the emergence of state police is suspicious and it should be rejected,” the statement read.

Call for security reform, not structural change

The PRP acknowledged the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture. However, it insisted that the Federal Government should focus on fixing current institutions rather than pursuing structural changes. According to the party, Nigeria requires a major review and overhaul of its security and law enforcement systems to restore public confidence.

According to Dailytrust, the party further argued that any decision on creating state police should be deferred until after the next general election. Baba-Ahmed stated: “The forthcoming election should be a threshold which should be crossed with credibility and popular acclaim before the nation decides on important issues such as state police structures.”

PRP urges focus on insecurity

The PRP urged the government to prioritise tackling insecurity and improving the safety of citizens. It described the current situation as a “nightmare” for many Nigerians and called for intensified efforts to end violence and restore peace.

The debate over the establishment of state police has gained renewed attention in recent weeks. Supporters argue that decentralised policing would improve local intelligence gathering and response to threats. Critics, however, fear that state governments could misuse such powers for political purposes.

PRP calls for security reform before structural changes in Nigeria’s policing system. Photo credit: HakeemBaba-Ahmed/x

Source: Twitter

Why PRP rejected Obi, Kwankwaso's request

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has said that the former presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were not accepted into the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Baba-Ahmed reportedly made the revelation while speaking on a Hausa political programme, adding that the discussion between the two political giants and the PRP broke down after the party rejected their conditions to join the party.

Daily Trust reported that the former presidential aide explained that Obi and Kwankwaso had earlier approached the PRP for a potential collaboration, and the discussion progressed to the point where a committee was proposed to continue talks on "certain demands they made".

Source: Legit.ng