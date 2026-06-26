A young lady celebrated completing her studies at Obafemi Awolowo University and shared his admission experience

The lady shared how she earlier wanted to study at the University of Ibadan and wrote her first post-UTME

Her story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the graduate on her academic feat notwithstanding her earlier plans

A Nigerian man, Esther Ogunmesin, graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a first-class degree.

She opened up about how she gained admission into the school, revealing her first post- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) experience at the University of Ibadan.

A OAU first-class graduate shares the mistake she made during her first post-UTME at UI. Photo: LinkedIn/ Esther Ogunmesin

Source: UGC

OAU graduate shares post-UTME experience at UI

On her LinkedIn page, Esther Ogunmesin shared the mistake she made during her UTME and her post-UTME in UI.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

“JOURNEY TO PURPOSE - MY ACADEMIC JOURNEY. Have I talked about how my WAEC result came out so well on my first trial? Well, my WAEC result was good, and I didn't need to write it a second time.

"My first Post-UTME trial was in 2017 at the University of Ibadan. I wanted Medicine but changed my course to Food Science and Technology based on some advice that I got. It was only after the exam that I realized I didn’t even have the right subject combination in JAMB!

"I got admission that same year for the Pre-Degree programme at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and I was posted to study Animal Sciences afterward.

"When I first stepped onto the OAU campus, my goal was still clear: keep writing JAMB to study Medicine. I kept trying to pivot, fighting for Medicine until my 200-level year (2020, the COVID-19 year 😂), when I finally had to accept my reality and embrace the path I was on.

"Accepting it was one thing; mastering it was another. The journey was filled with steep hurdles. I had an 'E' grade in a 100-level Physics course. After learning how to calculate my CGPA, I knew I had to put in an insane amount of extra effort. There was one specific statement that kept me going:

“If I don't get Medicine, I have to at least be able to prove that I am academically sound by graduating with a First Class.” By 300-level, something had to change, I continued experimenting with different study methods until I finally found a reading strategy that actually worked for me. I had a new determination, and I knew I had no excuses left.

"The progress was gradual, but consistent. I made sure that with every single semester, my CGPA was getting closer to where I needed it to be.

"Then came 500-level; a semester I will never forget. In my first semester, I achieved a 5.0 GPA (All A’s). This had been my desire for a very long time. That moment proved to me that with the right strategy and pure discipline, you can completely turn your story around.

"Looking back, OAU taught me that you don't have to start perfectly to finish well. It's all about adjusting, learning, staying committed, and simply refusing to give up. Today, I am incredibly grateful to have completed my Bachelor’s degree at Obafemi Awolowo University with a First Class Honors in Animal Sciences."

A lady who bagged a first-class degree from OAU shared the mistake she made during her first UTME. Photo: LinkedIn/ Esther Ogunmesin

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng