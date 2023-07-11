Davido’s alleged French incoming baby mama, Ivanna Bay, alerted Nigerians once more on the progress of her said pregnancy

Davido’s alleged French incoming baby mama, Ivanna Bay, has updated Nigerians on the progress of her said pregnancy for the singer.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a heartbroken Ivanna took to Instagram to render an outcry about bleeding and stated that she would go to the emergency unit for medical attention.

Davido’s Ivanna Bay shares update on her said pregnancy Credit: @davido, @ivannabay

Source: Instagram

In a mind blogging update, the Francophone model noted that her body is failing and she isn’t sure if she will be able to carry the pregnancy.

"They told me that I am either having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage."

See her post below

Internet users react to Ivanna’s post

Nigerian who came across the post accused the young lady of cashing clout with her unconfirmed state. See their comments below:

omalichaujuu:

"Ectopic and you can press phone ? You know the kind of pain that comes with that ? And you are still about to doing it ? Please coordinate your lies well next time."

angelaios:

"Mtshew... whatever you did or didn't do,make peace with your soul and your God and leave us outa it. So long as you can forgive yourself.We don't need any updates.We have our own worries."

emvees_lenceria:

"Can’t wish ectopic pregnancy even for my worst enemy ."

___nwaa:

"This woman was never preggo."

fholooks_1:

"Lie lie woman…. U weren’t pregnant in the first place… just clouts everywhere … Shioorrrr."

