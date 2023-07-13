An emerging video of Chef Damilola Adeparusi, who was spotted at a shop, has caused a buzz online

In the viral video, the young lady was seen standing quietly at a shop as she waited for the seller to attend to her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many appealing to Nigerians to come to her aid

Ekiti state celebrity chef, Damilola Adeparusi, was recently spotted buying onions at a mini market without bodyguards.

A social media user shared a video of the celebrity chef, and netizens reacted via the comments section.

Chef Dammy visits store to buy onions Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

The post was captioned:

"I met your favorite chef dammy buying onions without bodyguards. Go dammy".

Chef Dammy had recently attempted to cook for 120 hours to break the Guinness World Record.

The video has since gone viral, with many netizens criticising people for tackling the chef. Others blasted the man who took the video.

Video of Chef Dammy buying onions at shop causes stir

@fekomi seen:

“E be like I go single handedly bless this chef Dami make una for stop to bully her.”

@enigmaticmafia reacted:

“Chai what sort of mockery is this.”

@ladyque_1 said:

“It's no longer funny. I hope y'all don't take this girl into depression.”

@instaview9ja commented:

“Please how can we support her with token? She is too young for all this! I wan bless her.”

@opeyemifamakin reacted:

“I think its time to stop. She's young, she was ambitious and we all had a good laugh. I do not support this and i frown against it.”

@hrm_queentobiphillips_ogunwusi said:

“Soon, she will be able to buy the whole store.”

@dianeiohn4luv reacted:

“You think you're bullying her? Lol you're only putting her in the spotlightband I hope she shines.”

@_realgerald commented:

“Tonight, As we go to sleep I cover every eye seeing this post with the blood of Jesus! No weapon fashioned against us shall prosper, Amen!”

@damienn said:

"Has it gotten to this? Wey her security na."

@hyrishtheebigdeal said:

“The way this girl's story will change for good ehn. E go shock una.”

See the post below:

Video of Chef Dammy fetching water from well trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have reacted to a new video of Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, fetching water from a well.

In the 16-second clip, the young undergraduate of Federal University Oye, Ekiti, wore shorts as she went about her business, unaware that she was being recorded. The recorder of the clip laughed at the fact that Chef Dammy fetched water with no bodyguard.

This is coming several weeks after she appealed to netizens for support to get security personnel for her protection. Many netizens were left in stitches and passed funny remarks about the young celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng