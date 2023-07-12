A clip of a young mother of twins enjoying herself before her children wake up has become a hit on Facebook

A captivating clip of a young mother of twins having a blast before her children stir from their slumber has warmed hearts.

The mum looked like she was unwinding and was over the moon to have that precious time to herself before the kids rouse from their sleep.

Young mum dances and have fun. Photo credit: Chiwendu

Young mother have fun, dances

The mum also danced with gusto in the video, flaunting some impressive waist moves that brought back memories of her younger and more adventurous days.

Many social media users watched the video and praised for immense sacrifice for her kids and prayed for her to live to reap the fruit of her labour.

Find the video of the young mother dancing here

