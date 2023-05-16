A lovely video of a mother dancing with her two daughters has gone viral on TikTok

A video of a mother dancing with her two daughters has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of views and likes.

The video showed the mother and the girls attempting different dance styles, which many said they found entertaining and adorable.

Mom and daughter dance together. Photo credit: @afronitaaa Source: TikTok

Amazing dance moves

The video was posted by @afronitaa, who captioned it Happy Mother's day with several hashtags.

The mother and the daughters did not wear matching outfits but their chemistry was unmistakable.

The youngest among the children also demonstrated her dancing skills even though she was behind others, and people enjoyed her high level of excitement.

Many commented on how lovely and happy they were and indicated they would replicate the same.

The video is one of many examples of mother-daughter duos or trios dancing together on TikTok, a popular trend that showcases their bond.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lnampionroe reacted:

"THIS IS BEAUTIFUL O"

@STARGYAL said:

"Thank youu"

@Pascaline Obedson

"Ur mum knows hw to dance papa. She too sabi."

@Jewel758484 wrote:

"I literally smiled all through."

User959595994 commented:

"You should do more dance vedios with her."

@-Thezz

"Ur sis and mum got vibes woow."

@user5849949 also commented:

"The awwwwwwnn association pls let's gather here we love this."

Mum who got pregnant at 15 dances with grown daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Although Nigerian society frowns at teenage pregnancy, it has gradually become inevitable.

A Nigerian woman @mjthebaddest1 on TikTok has melted hearts online after flaunting her beautiful daughter, whom she had at the early age of 15.

A trending video showed the woman and her daughter dancing beautifully, to the admiration of many netizens. An age stamp above them revealed that the mother was born in 1994, while her daughter was born in 2009.

Source: Legit.ng