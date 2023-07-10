A woman tweeted that she fooled three of her boyfriends into helping her move by pretending they were her cousins

The tweet went viral and received mixed reactions from other Twitter users

The woman did not explain how she maintained three relationships or if they discovered her lie

A woman’s tweet about how she tricked three of her boyfriends into helping her move went viral on social media.

The tweet, posted by @muvatone on July 9, 2023, claimed that she told each of her lovers that the others were her cousins on her father’s side.

Woman had three boyfriends in one house without them knowing. Photo credit: Getty images

Source: Getty Images

Woman tricks her three boyfriends

She added that they were greeting each other and making small talk, unaware of the truth.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tweet, which had over thousands of likes and retweets, sparked a lot of reactions from other users.

Some praised her for being clever and resourceful, while others criticized her for being dishonest and manipulative.

Some also questioned the authenticity of the tweet and wondered if it was a joke or a prank.

The woman did not reveal if any of her boyfriends found out about her deception or how she managed to juggle three relationships at once.

The tweet is an example of how social media can be used to share personal stories and experiences, as well as to generate attention and controversy.

However, it also raised ethical questions about the morality and consequences of lying to one’s partners and exploiting their trust and kindness.

Find the video about the woman and her boyfriends below

Nigerian lady threatens boyfriend in leaked WhatsApp chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending audio clip has revealed the conversation between a couple who argued over a financial issue.

The girlfriend had threatened to break up with her boyfriend because he sent her 70k after she informed him about her plans to return to school.

According to her, N70k was too small to take back to school. She also compared her boyfriend with other young men who give their girlfriends N800k and N900k.

Source: Legit.ng